Cat Deeley has just started on ITV's This Morning… but the BBC now wants to poach her for a prime-time Saturday night entertainment show.

It took months of twists and turns at ITV to get her to leave her highly lucrative presenting job in the US.

And now, just weeks after Cat Deeley made her debut on This Morning, BBC bosses want to lure her to the network to host an entertainment show.

Sources at the Beeb have revealed that following an ongoing row between the BBC and ITV over poaching of each other's talents, some bosses at the corporation are said to have “seen the huge value” in hiring him.

One told the Mail on Sunday: “Cat feels like she's the queen of Saturday night TV, and there's a shortage of females in that department.”

“She's used to hosting a glitzy show in America and, with the right program here, she could be an absolute ratings winner.

Cat Deeley with her This Morning co-host Ben Shephard. Just weeks after Cat Deeley made her debut on This Morning, BBC bosses are keen to lure her to the channel to host an entertainment show.

Cat Deeley when she was host of the American show So You Think You Can Dance. She is unlikely to return for the next series of So You Think You Can Dance, the US reality TV show, as her This Morning commitments will not allow her time to film it.

Cat Deeley on This Morning.ITV managed to convince Ms Deeley, 47, to host its daytime program after months of negotiations

“There’s no love lost between the BBC and ITV when it comes to star-stealing, so what a great move that would be.”

ITV recently poached BBC stars Graham Norton, Gary Lineker and Zoe Ball to host their shows, while Alison Hammond and Paddy McGuinness were both lured from ITV to their rival.

With no “golden handcuffs” deals in recent years, stars are free to work on whatever channels they choose. When Holly Willoughby – Ms Deeley's predecessor – hosted This Morning, she also presented the BBC show The Voice between 2012 and 2014 and in 2022 she presented Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

ITV managed to convince Ms Deeley, 47, to host its daytime program after months of negotiations.

She is unlikely to return for the next series of So You Think You Can Dance, the US reality TV programme, as her This Morning commitments will not allow her time to film it.