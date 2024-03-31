Entertainment
Chesapeake Brewery Hosts Tidewater Dogs of War Event
CHESAPEAKE In the Middle Ages, knightly combat as a public spectacle might have been a typical entertainment option.
Hundreds of years later, some locals are dedicated to keeping this historic sport and spectacle alive, albeit in a different setting.
Against the background of clanking against steel, chants of “fight!” and eruptions of cheers, dozens of people gathered at Big Ugly Brewing, beers in hand, to watch modern medieval combat sports, courtesy of the Tidewater Dogs of War.
The group has been around for about five years and has about two dozen members from Richmond to the North Carolina border. Participants engage in a modern, full-contact armored combat sport that uses blunt steel weapons reminiscent of medieval times.
“(Something) like medieval (mixed marital arts) is maybe the best way to describe it,” said Spencer Siebeck, vice president of the group.
Siebeck, 26, is also captain of the Hell's Belles, the women's branch. She said the highly regulated sport includes strict codes for armor, weapons and movements that can and cannot be practiced. The historically accurate armor can weigh anywhere from 60 to over 100 pounds.
Since it is a sport, no storylines or choreography are involved during the fighting events.
“It’s about fighting a good fight,” Siebeck said. “You and your teammates improve together. »
Nick Johnson of Virginia Beach has been with the group for three years and is now a fencing master responsible for training the other members. The 33-year-old blacksmith has always been interested in swords, knights and other relics from medieval times.
Through sport, he discovers camaraderie and a sense of community. Members spend hours fighting in combat practice before enjoying a Sunday dinner together as friends.
“It’s the best community,” Johnson said. “You would think that going into this, it would be a toxic and brutal group. They are the friendliest group of people who will just run up and give you hugs.
Amber Wright is a marshal who refereed Saturday's fight with the Iron Lions, a similar medieval fighting group based in northern Virginia. Wright said his role allows him to extract information from historical documents to help guide rules and techniques.
“And even though we have day jobs and modern living now, it’s really cool to be able to take that level of athleticism and reinvigorate it,” Wright said. “Because not only were they doing this in tournaments for fun, much like we do, but they were going to take it to the next level.”
Tournaments can include different categories of competition, from professional to hand-to-hand combat to one-on-one and group combat. At Saturday's event, about a dozen people each fought eight to 12 battles over four hours. The fights were friendlier and gentler on Saturday, with the more intense beatings reserved for the bigger competitions.
Johnson said it can take up to an hour to put on his armor and gear, usually lined with wool or fleece. Despite Saturday's sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-70s, it felt about 30 degrees warmer. His helmet alone weighed about 16 pounds. For this reason, few fights take place in summer, except in an air-conditioned space.
For newcomers and anyone interested in the sport, Johnson recommends observing members for an extended period of time before fully committing if necessary. The cost of starter kits can exceed $3,000, so even those who can't immediately purchase armor can still borrow some from others and train with the group.
Former Chesapeake resident and Big Ugly Brewing regular Cheryl Fogg described Saturday's fight event as out of the ordinary and one of a kind. She praised the group for interacting with the crowd with good attitudes.
Newport News resident Mike Mulrooney said, “If you like beer and Game of Thrones, you'll love this. »
Natalie Anderson, 757-732-1133, [email protected]
