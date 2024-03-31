Entertainment
Cillian Murphy: Hollywood's new leading man
After winning an Oscar last February for his spectacular performance in Oppenheimer (his 6th collaboration with Christopher Nolan, and his first time as a lead actor for the filmmaker) Cillian Murphy seems to have become the new leader of Hollywood. The next few years will be very busy for the Irish actor, who currently has 4 projects in progress (actually 5 projects if we count the sequel to 28 days later, 28 years latersince the actor will serve as producer, but it is not yet confirmed whether Murphy will also reprise his role).
Little things like these
In February, Murphy presented his next film, Little things like these at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film, directed by Tim Mielants, is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Claire Keegan. The story is set in 1985 Ireland, and centers on Bill Furlong, a loving father of 5 daughters, who will soon discover the dark secrets kept by the local convent.
During press conference At the Berlin Film Festival, Murphy said he really wanted to work with Mielants again, after working with him on Peaky Blinders season 3. They then both started looking for a project they could do together: My wife, I think, said: What about Claire Keegan? Murphy said. “I had read the book but didn't realize the rights were available
The book addresses the scandal of the Mother-Child Homes and Magdalene Laundries, open from 1922 to 1996, where young women who had fallen in combat were sent, especially if they were pregnant and single. I think it was a collective trauma,” Murphy said. Art can be a useful bandage for wounds, the book certainly was, it was a huge seller in Ireland () The irony of the book is that it is about a Christian man, trying to make the Christian thing, in a dysfunctional Christian society. This raises a lot of questions about complicity, silence and shame. I really think that the duty of art is not to answer questions but to provoke them. Early reviews have praised Murphy's powerful performance in the film, which will hopefully hit theaters by the end of the year.
Blood flows from coal
It was recently announced that Universal Pictures had landed an adaptation of Blood Runs from Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America by Mark A. Bradley. Murphy will star in the project and also serve as producer. The true crime story takes place in the coal mines of Pennsylvania in the 1960s, following the murder of United Mine Workers union leader Joseph Yablonski. His son, Chip Yablonski, played by Murphy, will become a lawyer and seek justice for his family. Jez Butterworth (Spectrum, Ford vs. Ferrari) will co-write the screenplay with John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of tomorrow, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).
Steve
Murphy is also set to star and produce Steveadapted from the novel by Max Porters Shy. The film will be directed by Tim Mielants, and Porter is set to write the comic. Steve will be the first film produced by Murphy and his collaborator Alan Moloney through their new production company, Big Things Films. Murphy will play a principal who faces a crucial day as he attempts to reform his school and help his students.
Peaky Blinders
Finally, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has just revealed that Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders movie. Knight told the Birmingham World: He will definitely come back for that (…) We are filming it in September right next door, in Digbeth. » Murphy never completely shut down filming. Peaky Blinders chapter: I've always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can pull off, because he's such a phenomenal writer, I'll be there,” the Oscar winner told the Irish Star. It's no surprise that Knight was able to deliver such a quality script, much to the delight of fans of the hit BBC drama series.
