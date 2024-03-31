Entertainment
From Hollywood royalty to literal royalty: Here are the celebrities and artists named in the Diddy lawsuit
LLast month, Rodney music producer Lil Rod Jones released an explosive lawsuit accusing rapper Sean Diddy Combs and his associates of sexual assault.
The producer, who worked for Combs between September 2022 and November 2023, named several notable people in his lawsuit, including fellow musicians, British royalty and Diddys staff. In response, Diddy's lawyer claimed that Mr. Jones' lawsuit consisted of reckless naming of events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen.
The lawsuit made headlines this week after federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida.
A release from Homeland Security states that law enforcement actions were executed as part of an ongoing investigation with the assistance of HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners . Meanwhile, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyers, called the raids a gross overuse of military force.
While Diddy also faces several other lawsuits, Mr. Jones' filing is the most recent and broad legal attack against the rapper to date.
Here are the most notable people named in Mr. Jones' scathing trial:
Prince Harry
Mr. Jones' lawsuit does not allege that Prince Harry was involved in any wrongdoing.
However, he claims that those who affiliated with or sponsored Diddy's alleged sex trafficking parties have been linked to celebrities such as… international dignitaries like the British royal family, Prince Harry.
Actress-model Daphne Joy and rapper Yung Miami
Daphne Joy and Yung Miami are named as alleged sex workers. According to Mr. Jones, Diddy paid a monthly fee and forced him to solicit.
In an Instagram statement, Ms Joy called Mr Jones' claims 100% false and accused him of defamation. Meanwhile, Yung Miami also seemed to deny the claims, responding to a post on X implying she would do anything for $250,000.
Something the internet invented and you all used, the rapper said. X.
Ms. Joy dated Curtis Jackson III, also known as 50 Cent, from 2011 to 2012. The actress and model also had a child with the rapper.
I didn't know you were a sex worker. [eye emojis] you little sex worker. LOL Yo, this shit is a movie, 50 Cent wrote on social media after Mr. Jones filed a complaint. He did not address Ms. Joy directly in his statement.
Mr. Jones also alleges that Yung Miami's cousin and/or assistant sexually assaulted him on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.
Lucian Grainge, CEO of the music label, and Ethiopia Habtemariam
Mr. Jones named Lucian Seed, CEO of Universal Music Group (UMG), and Ethiopia Habtemariam, former CEO of UMG-owned Motown Records, in his lawsuit.
Mr. Graine and Ms. Habtemariam, along with their music labels and others, are 100 percent responsible for the actions of Sean Combs, Mr. Jones claimed in his lawsuit. The producer said Diddy would threaten to isolate himself from the music industry, using his relationships with these CEOs as leverage.
The lawsuit says Diddy and his associates used threats of isolation from the music and entertainment industry: They paraded powerful music industry executives such as defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, Ethiopia Habtemariam during his parties filled with sex workers, minors and illegal drugs, such as ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and mushrooms.
Earlier this week, Ms. Habtemariam said she would be willing to testify about the contact signed by Mr. Jones to produce Diddy's The Love Album. Meanwhile, Mr. Grainges' lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.
A license to practice law is a privilege, wrote Donald Zakarin, the lawyer representing UMG and Grainge. Billboard. Mr. Blackburn, the plaintiffs' attorney, abused this license for self-promotion, gratuitously, falsely and recklessly accusing the UMG defendants of criminal behavior.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr
Just hours after federal agents raided Diddy's homes, Mr. Jones filed an amendment to his case accusing actor Cuba Gooding, known for his films Boyz N the Hood and Jerry Maguire, of sexual assault.
The music producer said Mr Gooding sexually harassed and assaulted him after he was groomed, then passed it on by Diddy to the actor.
Cuba Gooding Jr. began touching, groping and caressing Mr. Jones' legs, his upper thighs near his groin, his lower back near his buttocks and his shoulders, the lawsuit amendment states.
The independent has already contacted Mr. Goodings' representatives for comment.
