My husband was obsessed with a Hollywood actor. It broke us

Fandom can give people meaning and community, but there is also a dark side. Watch the Super Fans episode of Insight on

There were three people , although I didn't realize it at first. And over time, this person became the most important person in our love triangle.

When my partner and I were dating, I found it endearing that he baked a cake for his work colleagues filled with candles and sparklers for Liza's birthday. That his niece's name was Liza with a “z”.

It wasn't until I moved in with him that I finally understood the . On every wall were large-scale photographs of Liza Minnelli. There was even a room dedicated to the American actor, singer and dancer.

At our wedding there was a flower from her marriage to American producer David Guest the year before. A fan had stolen it and sent it to Australia. My future husband wanted it in my bridal bouquet.

After we got married and I became pregnant, Liza made things even more complicated.

I had to negotiate for his collection room to be dismantled to make room for our baby. Eventually, Winnie the Pooh moved in and Liza moved into the garage.

But larger-than-life images of her still adorned every wall in our living spaces.

Sue says Liza Minnelli was a constant presence in her marriage and she increasingly resented the star. Source: Getty / Lisa Marée Williams My husband was desperate for a girl and only selected girls' names. I had to persuade him not to choose the name Liza; we already had one in the family.

A week before the birth in 1999, I introduced the idea that our baby might be a boy. Our son was born shortly after, much to my husband's initial disappointment.

While I was breastfeeding my newborn, who has his father's brown eyes, he was looking at Liza's big brown eyes on the wall.

My blue eyes tried and failed to connect with my baby as I wondered, “Does he know who his mother is?” »

Follow her around the world

A few months after our son was born, it was clear that we needed somewhere bigger to accommodate our extended family of three as well as the Liza collection, so we sold and moved.

Biggest house with custom spaces Liza quadrupled the mortgage.

My husband told me Liza would take a back seat once we had a child, but he spent so much time running his Liza Minnelli fan club and talking to fans, and some even came to stay.

He was not part of the family and he was not married; he was always with Liza.

“What happens in the locker room stays in the locker room.” Sue's husband*

In 2003, my husband announced that Liza was playing in Budapest. Without consulting me, he booked a two-week family vacation in Europe, including five days at the five-star Le Méridien Budapest.

The package included a hotel meet-and-greet with Liza, front-row concert tickets, and easy access to the star since she would also be staying at the hotel.

There was a big problem. How were we going to pay for this? I hastily applied for an extension of my home equity line of credit by an additional $20,000 and soon we were off on my four-year-old son's first trip abroad.

Shortly after we arrived at the hotel in Budapest, a note under our door indicated that Liza was unable to check in the next evening. Rumors were flying. She was scheduled to perform the following evening in Budapest's largest stadium.

Sue and her husband spent thousands of dollars to take their son to Europe when Liza Minnelli was supposed to be there. Source: Getty / Allen Berezovsky The afternoon of the concert, we were told that the venue had moved to a smaller venue on the other side of town and that Liza would not be coming.

My husband was devastated, ranting and throwing things around the room.

We were told that Bonnie Tyler would be playing in her place and when the concert started at 8 p.m., I didn't join my husband there.

Always dedicated

Back in Australia we learned that there had never been a contract with Liza and we were with other fans.

He filed a formal complaint with the Budapest police and hired lawyers to try to take the developer to court and get our money back. Our phone bill has skyrocketed.

We were living a nightmare. And over the months, this .

I woke up one day to announce that it was over.

Several years after our divorce, my ex-husband went to see Liza in New York with another fan, staying in five-star hotels and paying huge bills. I later found out that he had used the money set aside for our son to pay for the trip.

Five years after we split in 2009, my ex asked us to come to a Liza Minnelli concert at the Sydney Opera House.

We gave in, thinking it would be the last time, and we didn't like it.

My ex had helped the promoter and thus gained access to Liza in exchange for greeting fans at the stage door after the concert. So after the show we met Liza. My ex introduced me as his ex-wife, once married and happily divorced.

Liza responded that that wasn't her experience with exes.

Sue* met Liza Minnelli when she was performing at the Sydney Opera House in 2009. Source: Getty / Mike Flokis He and she disappeared into her dressing room alone for 45 minutes, leaving the other fans, me and my son, waiting at the back of the Opera House.

Then I asked him what happened in there.

“What happens in the locker room stays in the locker room,” he replied.

I'm happy now that Liza is no longer in my life, although listening to New York, New York still leaves me traumatized.

Liza is now 78 years old, struggling with health issues and unable to perform.

And I sometimes wonder about my ex.

Although he will never see her in concert again, he remains a devoted fan. When she dies, I'm not sure how he's going to cope.

*That's not his real name.