Tiger Woods' ex-Elin is living his best dream with a blended family | Entertainment

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, is reportedly living her greatest dream with her new family.
The 44-year-old model turned mental health counselor was devastated when the 48-year-old golf icon's Tigers cheating scandal broke in 2009, but friends say she is now happier than ever after filming the page and having three children with a former NFL star. Jordan Cameron, 35, following the sensational collapse of her six-year marriage to Tiger.
An insider told People: Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house full of children.
(She is now living) her most beautiful dream.
Mum-of-five Elin has son Charlie, 15, and daughter Sam, 16, with Tiger and she and Jordan have children Zeta, Freya and Arthur.
Former tight end Jordan is also the father of son Tristan from a previous relationship.
The source also said that Elin and Tiger have improved their relationship, adding: They are friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to become adults and do what was best for the children.
(They) get along very well.
Tiger said he and Elin had a strong bond during a conversation with Time magazine in 2015, adding: We were able to pick up the phone and we talk all the time.
We both know that the most important things in our lives are our children.
The exes were seen publicly gathered together last week to cheer on their son Charlie as he and his golf team received their state championship rings.
Although the former couple didn't appear to take any photos together, they each took individual photos with their son.
They were married from 2004 to 2010 and after their divorce, Tiger had a series of romances, including with skier Lindsey Vonn, 39, and former restaurant manager Erica Herman, 40.
