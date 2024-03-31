Bollywood | The Night Manager: Aditya Roy Kapur's unforgettable role in this film

Last March, newlywed and Los Angeles-based influencer Alanna Panday (she has 1.6 million followers on Insta but is also known as Ananya Panday's cousin and Chunky Panday's niece) posted a message for her husband Ivor, I can't wait to start a family with you. . A year later, she was back in Mumbai to celebrate her expected Ivor Junior baby shower in July.

There are two reasons why the blue and white themed baby shower will be personally unforgettable. One is moving, the other dramatic.

Emotional because I knew her mother and fitness expert Deanne when she was six months pregnant with Alanna. Posing with Alanna in the same state of pregnancy as her mother was like a family film spanning generations.

Only Uncle Chunky was shooting in Rajasthan. Otherwise, spirits were high as all of Deanne's friends and family celebrated with the delighted parents-to-be. Bipasha Basu in white and Karan Grover in blue were like all parents who go out with their baby, a nanny and a baby bag with all the baby paraphernalia accompanied them. She loves books, Bipasha says proudly. Not the baby ones that have pop-up pictures and music. I read regular print books to her every day and she loves it. 24/7 there is nothing but Devi in ​​my life.

I had just chatted with Bobby Deol, still with his luxurious Animal beard, joked with Ivor that I was among the oldest in the house (even though Helen and Salman's mother Salma, who was also there, beat me to it by over a decade), and I was about to leave when the second unforgettable reason, the drama happened. I missed a step and flew out, taking with me a side table with pretty blue and white glassware that Deanne had decorated the entryway with. I looked up to find Bobby and others watching curiously. Fortunately, apart from hurting my pride by making a spectacle of myself, I was no more uncomfortable with this sprawling expansion.

Alanna's younger brother Ahaan, about to make his debut in an action romance with YRF, was sent by his father Chikki to escort me to the car. A standout visual was that of Aditya Roy Kapur, who chivalrously picked up my handbag and held onto it until he was sure I was okay and standing. Once he knew everything was okay, he nastily suggested that a glass of vodka might help calm the rattled nerves. That evening, I understood why the handsome Night Manager is such a hit with young girls.

PS: I'm told that breaking glass is good luck for the baby and his family.

***

Porn star. What is the going rate? Regardless of affiliations, with the emergence of the all-party affliction of labeling actresses of various versions as dancer, the election season is in full swing. While offensive remarks should be reprimanded, it would be even ruder to amplify one of them to make a good point. Hopefully Kangana Ranaut, the one in the spotlight this week, will talk more about her return to Himachal. Apart from the construction of his sprawling 7,000 square feet bungalow in his home state, the interior design work of Kanganas restaurant has been in full swing for a few months now.

Shabnam Gupta, who gave the bungalow elegantly bold gray and white colors, also took care of renovating the restaurant. One thing Kangana has always been sure of: she will serve and popularize Himachali cuisine.

***

Here is a Calcutta connection. Om Puris' wife Nandita Puri played a role in the film Yes Dad, published Friday. She plays a mother who looks away while her husband subjects their daughter to years of sexual abuse. Calcutta is remembered because Nandita's love affair with Om had started while he was shooting for City of joy. She had gone to interview him as a journalist and published a scoop about herself and Om.

Bharathi S. Pradhan is a journalist and senior author