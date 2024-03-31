Chance Perdomo of “Gen V” died at





Chance Perdomo, an actor known for starring in “The Boys” spinoff “Gen V” and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” has died. He was 27 years old. Perdomo's death was the result of a motorcycle accident, his representative said in a statement to TODAY.com. No one else was involved, the spokesperson said, citing authorities. “His passion for the arts and his insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue among those he loved most,” said his representative, before asking for the privacy of the family. “We ask that we respect the family’s wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother,” the statement concluded. Since September 2023, Perdomo has starred in Prime Videos Gen V, a spin-off of The Boys. He played Andre Anderson, a student with magnetic manipulation powers. “Gen V” producers called Perdomo “always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and, more than anything else, a very kind and charming person,” in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry to the Chances family and we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight,” they said. Generation V was renewed for a second season in October 2023, just one month after its premiere. The start of production on season two will be delayed. “Gen V” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television. A representative for the companies said in a statement: “The entire “Gen V” family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. “Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television send their deepest thoughts and support to the Chances family and all those who loved them during this difficult time,” the statement concluded. Perdomo's breakout role came with “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Netflix's mature and dark take on Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman, the star of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” Perdomo appeared in over 30 episodes as Ambrose, Sabrina's cousin and a wizard. He also appeared in the “After” film franchise as Landon, reprising the role from Shane Paul McGhie in 2021's “After We Fell.”

