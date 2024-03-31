ENTERTAINMENT SPOTLIGHT: The Three F's deliver a lively blend of Americana and Swamp Boogie | Community

The Three F's decade-long legacy began over a burger at The Branch.

Brett Fitzgerald and Matt Farinelli convinced the manager to let them perform one night and that night turned into many other music-filled nights.

Fitzgerald, the drummer for the Three Fs, said the original members were Matt Farinelli, John Fite and himself.

It was really just kind of an idea, Fitzgerald said. Matt, John and I had played at Grannys Attic a couple of times and we played jazz. People from the Jazz Lab or the director of the Jazz Lab came to play sax with us. We really enjoyed that, so we thought: Well, why not at The Branch?

After talking with the manager, the band began playing every Tuesday night at The Branch for a few years.

Fitzgerald said that at that time they played all kinds of music, but their main focus was jazz. Farinelli then brought his father, Carl, into the band to incorporate blues and Cajun tunes. Matt has since left the band to perform in Nashville with another band, and Joe Mack now plays with the band as well.

Carl Farinelli, guitarist for The Three Fs, said the band has gone through several changes over the years, changing the band's name to The Three Fs from time to time. to the Four F. to Joe Mack and the Three F. depending on who is playing with the group.

The current setup is John Fite on piano and Carl Farinelli on guitar, harmonica and violin, Joe Mack on bass and me on drums, Fitzgerald said.

The band has been performing at the Crawfish Festival for several years, initially playing all kinds of music until a Cajun band didn't show up one night.

They had a band that was supposed to be from New Orleans, but it wasn't, and they asked us: Do you know any Cajun music? and Carl is 100% Cajun, so we took this set and played from A to Z from Bourbon Street. It was quite interesting, Fitzgerald said.

This prompted the band to play more Americana and what Farinelli calls Swamp Boogie.

That's kind of what we've gone to now, we mostly play what we call Swamp Boogie. Some people call it Swamp Rock or Swamp Pop, whatever term you prefer, Farinelli said. It includes the old zydeco and cajun songs, as well as some more modern stuff.

Even though the band has undergone several changes over the years, The Three Fs still focuses on having fun playing.

It's also a really, really fun group, Fitzgerald said. I think that's what the public likes most about us: they know we're having fun and they're having fun with us. That's the key: as long as we're having fun, we'll keep doing it.

The Three Fs will perform at the Crawfish Festival, April 12 at 6:45 p.m. and April 13 at 3:15 p.m. They will also perform April 27 at the Red Fern Festival at The Branch at 10 p.m.