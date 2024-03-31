A night to remember





This year, for the first time in 55 years, I will miss the Easter Vigil, the culmination of the liturgical year in Catholic, Episcopal and Lutheran churches. There is a family wedding. I could moan, but better to summon 55 years of wonderful memories to attend the vigil in spirit and in spirit. If you have never experienced an Easter vigil, follow me down the memory lane. (These memories are drawn from experiences at two Tucson parishes where I worked as a liturgist or organist for 25 years, and from the parish I currently attend.) A fire is lit in a basin at the back of the church parking lot. The priest prays in the light of the flame, On this most sacred night sanctify this new fire we gather to watch and pray Word sacred mystery Christ yesterday and today (the paschal candle is lit from the fire and raised) that the light of the Christ dispels the darkness from our hearts and minds (Sacramentary, National Conference of Bishops). People also read… The flame then passes from the Easter candle to the small candles held by all members of the congregation. Led by the large candle, which we carefully shield from the evening breeze, we cross the parking lot and enter the dark church, filling the space with hundreds of flickering torches. The song of the exulted elders begins: It is the night, oh truly blessed night, where the things of heaven blend with those of the Earth. The ceiling lights slowly come on, the candles go out and the liturgy of the Word begins. Time flies (no watch or cell phone needed tonight) as we hear the story of salvation proclaimed from creation to Jesus' empty tomb, in seven readings from the Jewish Scriptures plus an epistle from the New Testament and a reading of the Gospel, punctuated by psalms and sung songs. by choir and congregation. Two of tonight's readings are sung rather than read. A raucous call-and-response song, with lots of joyful applause, tells the story of the parting waters of the Red Sea: Sing a song of freedom. God has won the victory Horse and chariot! pain and slavery! hatred and prejudice! are thrown into the sea! (If you would like to hear this song performed by the composer himself, you can find it online at: Youtube Exodus Reading for the Great Vigil, Rory Cooney.) The reading from Isaiah 55:1-11 is also proclaimed in song: Oh, let all who thirst come to water. And let all who seek, all who have nothing, all who toil, all who are weary (“Come to the Water,” John B. Foley and New Dawn Music, 1978). You can also listen to this on YouTube. Between the seventh reading and the Epistle, the Gloria, silent for 40 days, resurfaces, accompanied by the bells brought by the parishioners and members of the choir. After the Gospel has been read and the Litany of the Saints sung, those who have been prepared for baptism are called. The water is blessed and poured out. (In one of the parishes where I worked, the initiates were fully immersed in a baptismal pool). I baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit is followed by thunderous applause from a welcoming congregation. Initiates are anointed with blessed oil (the chrism of salvation) and clothed in a white garment, perhaps a stole decorated by the initiates' family or friends (You have clothed yourself with Christ). The liturgy now takes place in an ordinary way if you can call ordinary everything that happens here this evening through the Preface (Every country, every people exults in your praise), the Sanctus (Holy, Holy, Holy), the Eucharistic Prayer (bread of life spiritual drink), the acclamation of faith (You have set us free), the Lord's prayer (on earth as in heaven), the shared greeting of peace and the Lamb of God (grant us peace). Finally, the procession towards communion, the consecrated bread and wine now become for us the presence of the resurrected Christ. New initiates receive first, followed by the congregation. The dismissal chanted by the deacon, The mass is over, go in peace, alleluia, alleluia finds an echo in the response chanted by the congregations, Thanks to God, Alleluia, Alleluia! The closing anthem raises the roof. Re-su-ci-t! (He is resurrected!) Re-su-ci-t! Re-su-ci-t! Al-le-lu-ia is followed by cheerful greetings of Happy Easter! all around. Happy Easter (eve and day) to all. Religious leaders of Tucson, we would like to include youroriginalsermon or encouraging scriptures.Sermons must be written by the person submitting them and not borrowed from another source or writer.If you are a religious leader of any religion or faith, please contact Sara Brown at [email protected]. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

