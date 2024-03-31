Entertainment
Do we need 600 scripted TV series a year? Absolutely not!
A top Hollywood producer says it's scary that media giants aren't producing as many new TV series as they have in recent years, but is that really a problem? Do we really need 600 scripted series per year?
Absolutely not. (These 600 shows don't include news, sports, documentaries, children's programming and more.)
In a interview with Vautour, Judd Apatow lamented the fact that so many consumers watch or rewatch old shows instead of streaming new ones, although he acknowledged that he does so himself.
It's a scary thing as a TV creator because of all the streamers saying: Wait a second. We don't need to spend $200 million on a new series. We can just bring back Barnaby Jones. They're going to do it, so you'll have fewer new shows, Apatow said.
(Maybe he was joking about Barnaby Jones, a 1973-1980 crime drama starring Beverly Hillbillies star Buddy Ebsen. But the point is valid.)
Apatow, perhaps best known as the director of films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and The King of Staten Island, produced and sometimes directed television series such as Freaks & Geeks, The Larry Sanders Show and Girls.
He also expressed dissatisfaction with media conglomerates reverting to their old ways of licensing each other's broadcasts. He lamented the fact that HBO, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, recently sold the streaming rights to shows like Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under and Ballers to Netflix, which is cheaper than creating new shows.
Then, at some point, Netflix will sell its shows to HBO, and it will just stream every episode of Ballers for the rest of our lives, he said.
Yes, it's pretty bad for producers like Apatow, but not for consumers. At least not yet.
So many television programs have been produced in recent years that you may have to spend the rest of your life to watch it all. And I'm not talking about lousy low-budget series (although there are a lot of them) but better quality stuff. There have been so many television productions in recent years that many good things, even great things, have been lost in the flood of programming.
FX CEO John Landgraf, who has been predicting for several years that the number of scripted series was about to decline, was finally proven right. Peak TV is finally finally available, Peaked TV, Landgraf recently told TV critics.
After reaching an almost unimaginable 600 shows in 2022, that number fell 14% in 2023. Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes contributed, but industry change and production withdrawal were likely underway even before the strikes shut down all production.
For what? Because streamers including Netflix, Max, Disney+, Peacock and Paramount+ learned that their strategy of producing hundreds of new shows to attract subscribers was leading to billions in losses. To become profitable, they must reduce their costs. There have been many layoffs at media giants, but their biggest cost is programming. The shows therefore had to disappear.
Early indications are that 2024 will be similar to 2023, as the number of new shows continues to decline.
This is not a bad thing for viewers. Yes, there are some really good ideas for some really good TV shows that won't get made now, and a lot of good shows are going to end. But let me ask you again, who has time to watch 600 TV shows? Of these 600, how many did you know?
I watch TV for a living, and there are times when I open a streaming service and I'm so overwhelmed by the number of choices that I end up rewatching something I've already seen. I know I'm not alone in this, even among TV critics.
I'm all for producers, writers, actors, and everyone else behind the scenes having work, but the billions that streamers have spent on shows that no one watches has made streaming services more expensive for consumers.
Haven't you noticed that prices are increasing? It doesn't take many subscriptions for cord cutters to see that they spend as much on streaming as they did on cable or satellite TV.
Landgraf worries that in a world filled with short YouTube and TikTok videos, our attention spans have radically diminished. And I think our patience with things that are a little demanding [has] went down. In other words, viewers are impatient and if they don't like it after three minutes, they often leave. We have 8,000 episodes of television available on our streaming platforms, he said, and so it's very difficult to hold people's attention.
Among the most streamed shows these days are The Office (which went off the air almost 13 years ago) and Friends (which went off the air almost 20 years ago). A show like Suits, which didn't get much attention when it aired on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, is only enjoying massive success on Netflix in part because Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was in its first seven seasons. There's a reason why when Suits is released on a streaming platform, it generates billions of hours of consumption, Landgraf said. That's because it's a genre of television that people really like.
It's not super complicated. It's sort of a standard primetime legal drama/soap opera, with a few twists and turns.
Do not mistake yourself. The advantage of the 600 scripted series is that there was something for everyone. In the old days, when CBS, NBC, and ABC reigned supreme because they were the only game in town, these networks reached the widest possible audience by leaning to the lowest common denominator. There's definitely a nostalgia factor for shows like The Beverly Hillbillies and Petticoat Junction, but they don't hold up.
In this world, there were no special effects or shows like Atlanta, Pose and Reservation Dogs.
But there has to be a happy medium between the 54 scripted television series on the three major networks in the fall of 1972 and the 600 scripted series on broadcast, cable and streaming 50 years later.
So perhaps a world with 400 (or fewer) scripted series is nothing to fear…unless you're a Hollywood producer looking to get an easy pick-up for the show you're pitching.
