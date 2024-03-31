Connect with us

Adrian Main Street/DDA Announces Programming Changes for First Friday Events

ADRIEN There will be notable changes to the event lineup throughout the summer and fall months when the Adrian/Main Street Downtown DDA Committee hosts its First Fridays exterior range for 2024.

How does the Main Street/DDA Described as an ongoing effort to bring the best family events possible to downtown Adrian, the volunteer-supported and led First Fridays committee released this year's new lineup in February. Adrian's outdoor First Friday events begin in May and continue through October. Here is the schedule:

People walk down Maumee Street among classic cars in downtown Adrian on June 4, 2021, during First Fridays.
  • The first Fridays in May, May 3: Walk N Wag during Dog Days: downtown will bark with joy as our four-legged friends take over the streets. Look for new events and entertainment such as a dog agility course and dockside diving dogs.
  • First Fridays in June, June 7: Hot Wheels: Wax and shine your classic vehicle or everyday driver at the first car show of summer.
  • First Fridays in July, July 5: Americana: Nothing says rural America like a big truck or muscle car. Spend the 4th of July downtown admiring these representations of our heritage.
  • First Fridays in August, August 2: Movie Night: Bring the whole family, enjoy carnival games or putt putt, and stay for a family movie at dusk.
  • The first Fridays of September, September 6: Art and soul: Is your car so pretty that it could be a work of art? Do any of these vehicles bring back memories from your youth? Take a walk to the last car show of the year and create new memories.
  • First Fridays in October, October 4: Fall Fest: Where rural America meets inner city. A new event on the calendar this year is a commercial truck and tractor show. Bring your classic John Deere or large combine to show off to the community.

