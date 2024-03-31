Entertainment
Adrian Main Street/DDA Announces Programming Changes for First Friday Events
ADRIEN There will be notable changes to the event lineup throughout the summer and fall months when the Adrian/Main Street Downtown DDA Committee hosts its First Fridays exterior range for 2024.
How does the Main Street/DDA Described as an ongoing effort to bring the best family events possible to downtown Adrian, the volunteer-supported and led First Fridays committee released this year's new lineup in February. Adrian's outdoor First Friday events begin in May and continue through October. Here is the schedule:
- The first Fridays in May, May 3: Walk N Wag during Dog Days: downtown will bark with joy as our four-legged friends take over the streets. Look for new events and entertainment such as a dog agility course and dockside diving dogs.
- First Fridays in June, June 7: Hot Wheels: Wax and shine your classic vehicle or everyday driver at the first car show of summer.
- First Fridays in July, July 5: Americana: Nothing says rural America like a big truck or muscle car. Spend the 4th of July downtown admiring these representations of our heritage.
- First Fridays in August, August 2: Movie Night: Bring the whole family, enjoy carnival games or putt putt, and stay for a family movie at dusk.
- The first Fridays of September, September 6: Art and soul: Is your car so pretty that it could be a work of art? Do any of these vehicles bring back memories from your youth? Take a walk to the last car show of the year and create new memories.
- First Fridays in October, October 4: Fall Fest: Where rural America meets inner city. A new event on the calendar this year is a commercial truck and tractor show. Bring your classic John Deere or large combine to show off to the community.
This year's lineup, Main Street/DDA said, features more family-friendly events and programs that will appeal to many members of the community.
“We will continue to host a variety of food trucks and musical acts that will make this summer one to remember,” Downtown Adrian said in a social media announcement. One notable change is our popular Dog Days of Summer event, which has been moved to May to help our four-legged friends avoid the heat and humidity. Car shows, movie nights and a celebration of the arts are some of the other highlights.
Walk N Wag at Dog Days is presented by the Lenawee Humane Society with the support of Wagley Group Real Estate Advisors. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 3, throughout downtown Adrian, and will feature highlights such as the annual pet parade, pet competitions, activities for children, games and raffles, food and music.
Families are encouraged to attend and bring their favorite canine friend with them, a release said. Dogs are encouraged to wear superhero clothing.
We hope that the climate in May will be better suited to your pets and that the weather will allow us to enjoy the evening downtown. It will be a celebration of our precious canine companions and the loving community that surrounds them, says an announcement from the Wagley Group. From wagging tails to smiling faces, come together with other dog lovers for a range of activities, entertainment and opportunities to connect.
Main Street/DDA's decisions to change outdoor event programming this year for First Fridays were made based on feedback from community members at the events, stakeholder feedback and attendance data at the events. events, Downtown Adrian said.
Overall average attendance for First Fridays in 2023 decreased nearly 13% from 2022, from 3,693 to 3,226. The committee said it had several discussions about the direction of First Fridays and how to preserve Adrian’s story while continuing to attract a wide range of people to downtown and increase attendance at events.
It's great to see the enthusiasm generated by our Adrian Main Street Board of Directors as they continue their work to bring a variety of family events to our historic downtown, Dusty Steele, Board President of Adrian Main Street Downtown Administration/DDA, says. Our First Fridays committee has done a great job creating new events that will have a positive impact on our entire community.
First Friday events are open to the community free of charge. There are many opportunities during each monthly event to support local small businesses in Downtown Adrian.
The First Fridays Committee and Downtown Adrian Main Street are seeking volunteers and individuals to support the committees, the social media announcement states. Volunteers can work on one or more events. However, serving on a committee requires an individual to volunteer at events throughout the season.
For more information on how to volunteer or become a committee member, email [email protected] or connect with Adrian Main Street/DDA on his Downtown Adrian Facebook Page.
Contact journalist Brad Heineman at[email protected] or follow him on X, formerly Twitter:twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.
|
