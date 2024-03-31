From Savarkar to Munnabhai via Manipur Files, political one-upmanship takes the Bollywood angle | Bombay News





During general elections, politicians leave no opportunity or tool to target their opponents, and Bollywood films seem to serve them in the game of one-upmanship. A day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to watch Hindutva ideology biopic VD Savarkar, the Congress was quick to retort that he was more than willing to take Fadnavis for a show of Lage Raho Munnabhai, a film that showcased Mahatma Gandhi and the values ​​he propagated. On Saturday, after attending the screening of Swatantra Veer Savarkar in Mumbai, Fadnavis had said, “I appeal to Rahul Gandhi to watch this film and if he wants, I will pay from my own pocket to book the entire hall just for him . Maybe then he will stop making baseless statements about Savarkar. Gandhi criticized Savarkar and even attacked him for his pleas for mercy from the British authorities when he was incarcerated in a cellular jail in Andaman. Adding his contribution to the not-so-friendly banter, Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was in Delhi on Sunday, wondered why the BJP was promoting Bollywood which it was campaigning against. I propose to sponsor his (Fadnavis) trip to Manipur, Ladakh, Darjeeling to see what is happening there. He can even ask Bollywood to make a film like Manipur Files, Thackeray said. Responding to Fadnavis, state Congress chief Nana Patole said the ruling party should avoid frivolous speeches and instead raise issues that affect common people. However, since he made such comments about our leader, I must remind him that films about his leader Narendra Modi and India's so-called highwayman Nitin Gadkari, about Savarkar and Nathuram Godse do not were unable to attract a sufficient audience. And it was Lage Raho Munnabhai, with Mahatma Gandhi as the main character, which turned out to be a success. If he (Fadnavis) wants, I will take him to watch the film too,” Patole said. The Congress leader said the ruling camp was raising irrelevant issues as it had no answers to the real problems like price rise, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment and protests of farmers. Shouldn’t these questions be debated? Why do they waste time on trivial matters? said Patolé. All things considered, one cannot remove Bollywood from Indian politics, with actors over the decades finding their way to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This time too, Hema Malini retained her BJP ticket from Mathura, and two more Bollywood actors found a foothold in politics courtesy of the BJP. While Kangana Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal's Mandi seat, the BJP has fielded Arun Govil from Meerut. Only recently, Govinda also returned to politics by joining the Eknath Shinde-led Sena.

