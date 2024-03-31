Actor Ramy Youssef calls for ceasefire in Gaza on SNL





Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef called for Palestinian freedom on the popular American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. In his opening monologue, usually delivered by the show's celebrity host, the award-winning actor spoke about the dire situation in the enclave, which has been under brutal Israeli bombardment since October 7. He also spoke of his friend Ahmed whose family was suffering in the besieged and bombed territory. Youssef continued to tell the story of Ahmed – who doesn't know where half of his family was as the Israeli war continued to displace and kill Palestinians in the enclave for nearly six months. Ahmed asked Youssef to pray for his family. “So that night I'm going to pray and my prayers are complicated. I have a lot of things to do,” he joked. “Please, God, help Ahmed's family, please stop the suffering, please stop the violence. Please free the Palestinian people. Please please,” he pleaded, to which the audience responded with cheers and applause. Youssef, the first Arab-American to host the popular comedy show, also called for the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza. The actor and comedian also discussed the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, his faith and the upcoming US elections during his monologue. Youssef starred in the Hulu series “Ramy,” which depicts the title character's life navigating American Muslim life in New Jersey, for which he won a Golden Globe Award in 2020. The actor expressed his support for the Palestinian cause. In December, Youssef hosted a comedy show aimed at raising money for relief efforts in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Youssef announced that all proceeds from the remainder of his “More Feelings” comedy tour would be donated to American Near East Refugee Aid, an NGO working to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. Youssef has also used his social media platforms to raise awareness of the Palestinian cause as well as the Israeli attack on Gaza, where at least 32,700 people have been killed in nearly six months of war. Youssef was among more than 260 signatories to an open letter urging U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. During an interview on the Oscars red carpet earlier this month, the actor said: “We call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We call for peace and lasting justice for the Palestinian people.”

