Chance Perdomo dies at 27 after motorcycle accident





Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo died at age 27. A publicist for the actor, who starred on Prime Video Generation Vconfirmed the news on Saturday March 30. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely passing of Chance Perdomo following a motorcycle accident,” the rep said in a statement to Variety. “Authorities said no other people were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved most. We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother. THE Generation V producers also released a statement mourning the young star, who played Andre Anderson. “We can't really understand this. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person.” said the creative team in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry for Chance's family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.” Related: Celebrity deaths in 2024: the stars we lost this year

Hollywood has mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed ​​Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 in a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was returning home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters, Madita and Annik, who he shared with his wife Jessica Klepser – on January 4. […] Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also shared a statement: “The entire Generation V The family is devastated by the sudden death of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television send their deepest thoughts and support to Chance's family and all those who loved him during this difficult time. The California native moved to England as a child with his mother. He began studying acting in London at the National Youth Theater and the Identity School of Acting. He made his small screen debut in 2017 in the British series Hetty Plume. A year later, he landed his role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina like Ambrose Spellman. He appeared in all 36 episodes of the hit Netflix series and even showed off his singing skills on the show. He reprises the role of Landon Gibson in the After franchise starting with the third film, the 2021 one After our fall. He continued to portray the role in the big screen adaptations of Anna Toddthe novels of 2022 After always happy and 2023 After all. THANKS! You have successfully registered. In an interview with Number Netherlands Last month, Perdomo said he was looking forward to a long career in action-adventure roles and hoped to perform more of his own stunts. “Hard-hitting drama along with large-scale action is the direction we are pushing creatively,” he said in the February profile. “I am currently training to better ensure the production I am working on and then enable myself to do it. From big-budget studio productions to product releases of a more independent nature, we have our eyes set on this path. While talking about his future, he added, “I just finished producing an action comedy that hasn't been announced, but I'm excited for audiences to see me in this role. It was one of the most rewarding experiences I have had. Right now I'm getting ready for Generation V season 2, and there is another potential project for later this year. I like being on the road, if you will.

