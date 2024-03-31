Ridge + River serves creative cuisine and mountain views

Ridge + River Mountainside Kitchen was designed to be comfortably stylish and versatile and suitable for use as a restaurant, wedding venue or meeting space with a picturesque backdrop.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Three years after Vail Mountain opened to the public in 1962, the Manor Vail Lodge was built and became an iconic property and landmark throughout Vail's short but impressive history. The lodge has been home to many restaurants over its nearly 60 years of existence, and if you've been here long enough, you remember the Lord Gore Restaurant. But regardless of the name or cuisine of different establishments over the years, one thing remains the same: the view of Vail Mountain.

Ridge + River Mountainside Kitchen is located across the street from Golden Peak, named for the bright yellow aspen leaves that fill the groves in the fall. Proximity to Vail Mountain provides guests with great views of the slopes, especially during New Year's Eve torchlight parades.

“Unlike Lord Gore, the room now has a modern feel. The design team prioritized views of Golden Peak, incorporating floor-to-ceiling windows and a large fireplace as a centerpiece,” said Shawn Parker, Director of Dining at Manor Vail Lodge. “The goal was to create a comfortably elegant space.”

The menu at Ridge + River Mountainside Kitchen at the base of Golden Peak revolves around mountain cuisine and aims to highlight as much of what Colorado has to offer as possible. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

True to its name, Ridge + River's menu features hillside and waterway dishes with starters like slow-cooked leg of lamb with ricotta gnocchi or grilled halibut with wilted chard, caramelized fennel, apples, white bean broth and white balsamic reduction. .

“The concept of Ridge + River revolves around mountain cuisine, with the goal of showcasing as much of what Colorado has to offer as possible. Our style of cooking incorporates French techniques with an American twist,” said Stu Turner, executive chef of Manor Vail Lodge.

Support local journalism Make a donation

When it came time to order, we thought we'd try something different on the menu and started with the Bone Marrow with Tomato Caper Relish, Charred Lemon Oil, Oyster Mushrooms, Microgreens and a Crostini garlic. We also splurged on the mushroom, thyme, sliced ​​Brussels sprouts, feta, leek, shallot and soubise onion strudel. Everything was so delicious, but we knew we would have the following starters.

The bone marrow appetizer is popular to share at the dinner table at Ridge + River Mountainside Kitchen at Manor Vail Lodge. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Ridge + River serves an 8-ounce beef tenderloin and New York bison strip as well as the aforementioned halibut and Bolognese stew. We opted for the red wine braised short ribs and scallops.

The portions are generous at Ridge + River, so it's a good thing we didn't eat all that mushroom strudel. The short rib is 8 to 10 ounces served with celeriac puree, leek fondue, potato dauphine, baby carrots and braised jus. The other dish offered three large scallops with smoked cheddar grits, crispy potatoes, blistered shishito peppers and shishito butter sauce.

Ridge + River has many dishes to choose from, including scallops with smoked cheddar grits and shishito peppers. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Luckily, we were able to muster enough willpower not to devour the whole dish because we also heard there were some good desserts on the menu. The cheesecake, pana cotta, and creme brulee have different selections that your server guides you through, but the s'mores with the marshmallow fluff and chocolate ganache were also very appealing. We opted for the profiterole ice cream trio and ordered chocolate, cinnamon and bourbon ice cream served with chocolate sauce, custard and powdered sugar.

The restaurant was very welcoming. At different tables we saw a group of tanned friends, a couple on a romantic date, and then a family celebrating a couple who had gotten married earlier in the day.

“When used for weddings, groups or events, the room's table layout can comfortably accommodate 70 people. Once the tables are removed, it can accommodate up to 90 guests for dancing evenings or cocktails. Additionally, in the summer we offer the option of expanding our covered patio, equipped with a retractable awning,” said Parker.

Even after a hearty meal, there is always room for dessert, especially when it comes to homemade ice cream. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

As we left with our take-out boxes thanks to the generous portions, I couldn't help but think about the history of this space. It was used to host gatherings of Vail co-founder Pete Seibert and the other founding fathers of Vail Mountain. It has hosted top dancers and musicians from the Vail Dance Festival and Bravo! Vail Music Festival, and I remember dining here the year President Gerald R. Ford died in December 2006. A few days later there was a special torchlight descent in his honor at the base of Golden Peak that we could see from the restaurant windows. So many memories and more memories to come.

“With Ridge + River, our aspiration is to become a hidden, gem-like destination that guests want to tell their friends about,” Parker said. “Being off the beaten path gives us a unique opportunity to be one of the few places that is considered a secret. But not too secret.