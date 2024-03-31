Entertainment
Ridge + River serves creative cuisine and mountain views
Three years after Vail Mountain opened to the public in 1962, the Manor Vail Lodge was built and became an iconic property and landmark throughout Vail's short but impressive history. The lodge has been home to many restaurants over its nearly 60 years of existence, and if you've been here long enough, you remember the Lord Gore Restaurant. But regardless of the name or cuisine of different establishments over the years, one thing remains the same: the view of Vail Mountain.
Ridge + River Mountainside Kitchen is located across the street from Golden Peak, named for the bright yellow aspen leaves that fill the groves in the fall. Proximity to Vail Mountain provides guests with great views of the slopes, especially during New Year's Eve torchlight parades.
“Unlike Lord Gore, the room now has a modern feel. The design team prioritized views of Golden Peak, incorporating floor-to-ceiling windows and a large fireplace as a centerpiece,” said Shawn Parker, Director of Dining at Manor Vail Lodge. “The goal was to create a comfortably elegant space.”
True to its name, Ridge + River's menu features hillside and waterway dishes with starters like slow-cooked leg of lamb with ricotta gnocchi or grilled halibut with wilted chard, caramelized fennel, apples, white bean broth and white balsamic reduction. .
“The concept of Ridge + River revolves around mountain cuisine, with the goal of showcasing as much of what Colorado has to offer as possible. Our style of cooking incorporates French techniques with an American twist,” said Stu Turner, executive chef of Manor Vail Lodge.
Support local journalism
When it came time to order, we thought we'd try something different on the menu and started with the Bone Marrow with Tomato Caper Relish, Charred Lemon Oil, Oyster Mushrooms, Microgreens and a Crostini garlic. We also splurged on the mushroom, thyme, sliced Brussels sprouts, feta, leek, shallot and soubise onion strudel. Everything was so delicious, but we knew we would have the following starters.
Ridge + River serves an 8-ounce beef tenderloin and New York bison strip as well as the aforementioned halibut and Bolognese stew. We opted for the red wine braised short ribs and scallops.
The portions are generous at Ridge + River, so it's a good thing we didn't eat all that mushroom strudel. The short rib is 8 to 10 ounces served with celeriac puree, leek fondue, potato dauphine, baby carrots and braised jus. The other dish offered three large scallops with smoked cheddar grits, crispy potatoes, blistered shishito peppers and shishito butter sauce.
Luckily, we were able to muster enough willpower not to devour the whole dish because we also heard there were some good desserts on the menu. The cheesecake, pana cotta, and creme brulee have different selections that your server guides you through, but the s'mores with the marshmallow fluff and chocolate ganache were also very appealing. We opted for the profiterole ice cream trio and ordered chocolate, cinnamon and bourbon ice cream served with chocolate sauce, custard and powdered sugar.
The restaurant was very welcoming. At different tables we saw a group of tanned friends, a couple on a romantic date, and then a family celebrating a couple who had gotten married earlier in the day.
“When used for weddings, groups or events, the room's table layout can comfortably accommodate 70 people. Once the tables are removed, it can accommodate up to 90 guests for dancing evenings or cocktails. Additionally, in the summer we offer the option of expanding our covered patio, equipped with a retractable awning,” said Parker.
As we left with our take-out boxes thanks to the generous portions, I couldn't help but think about the history of this space. It was used to host gatherings of Vail co-founder Pete Seibert and the other founding fathers of Vail Mountain. It has hosted top dancers and musicians from the Vail Dance Festival and Bravo! Vail Music Festival, and I remember dining here the year President Gerald R. Ford died in December 2006. A few days later there was a special torchlight descent in his honor at the base of Golden Peak that we could see from the restaurant windows. So many memories and more memories to come.
“With Ridge + River, our aspiration is to become a hidden, gem-like destination that guests want to tell their friends about,” Parker said. “Being off the beaten path gives us a unique opportunity to be one of the few places that is considered a secret. But not too secret.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/ridge-river-serves-up-creative-cuisine-and-mountain-views/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ridge + River serves creative cuisine and mountain views
- Ivanka Trump wows in a sunny yellow midi dress at the Miami Open while holding hands with husband Jared Kushner
- Wendy Booher will join Ritchey International
- Are all of these people suffering from a long-term illness or are they losing their minds?
- Hollywood Bowl eliminates parking spaces to favor public transportation options
- Google launches Gmail 20 years ago on April Fools’ Day – NBC 6 South Florida
- Delta Boeing 737 makes emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
- A 2-year-old girl died in a swimming pool in Plainfield
- President Joe Biden Surpasses Donald Trump in Campaign Money and He's Going to Need It
- Before Jokowi's visit, here are the preparations of the full regency governments of Kerinci and Sungai
- Chance Perdomo dies at 27 after motorcycle accident
- W&M Men's Tennis Blanks Longwood, 4-0