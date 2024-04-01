Hollywood is back in town and expected to grow















Lights, camera, Buffalo: Hollywood is back in town and set to grow

On a teeth-chattering Friday evening in the Old First neighborhood, William Fichtner stood on the porch of an abandoned two-story house. He wore a thick, tattered utility jacket and crossed his arms, ostensibly trying to keep some warmth on the 27-degree night. His silver hair was disheveled; his face, bloody. Snowflakes clung to his wispy beard as he locked eyes with his director.

I'll tell you, man, we've been blessed, filmmaker Michael Mailer told Fichtner, who grew up in Buffalo but has lived for decades in Los Angeles. I couldn't have done this without you.

Mailer and his crew, gathered around the porch, had just shot the final scene of the feature film Cutman, in which Fichtner plays a former professional boxer. Minutes earlier, Fichtner was in character, tiptoeing around the dilapidated house and carrying a lead pipe (foam, actually) that he used to punch the burly men on his passage.

But now Fichtner was a Buffalo guy himself again, holding a Labatt Blue on a freezing night, ready to party.

It's a collaboration I've never had before, and honestly, it's probably a collaboration I'll never have again unless you're involved, Mailer said.

Well, just start again, Fichtner replied.

The crew began clapping and cheering as Mailer and Fichtner took hands, shook and hugged.

Fichtner added, “As long as it’s filmed in Buffalo!”

The crew cheered again. They knew there would be more to come.

Several producers and directors are planning to film in Western New York this year. The attraction is artistic and logistical, the region offers diverse settings and is easy to move around and also financially. New York State's latest tax incentives for filmmakers make the state, and particularly upstate, one of the most financially attractive places to film.

WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT

Trump leads Biden in campaign fundraising in WNY counties:A Buffalo News analysis of Federal Election Commission data shows residents in Western New York's eight counties contributed a total of $288,530 to fundraising committees for President Biden and former President Donald Trump. This figure includes all donations made in 2023 and this year through February 29. Learn more

Judge suggests Erie County examine medical examiner's employee who gave information to witness:On the witness stand, Dr. Dianne R. Vertes told a state Supreme Court judge that she did not speak to anyone associated with Erie County during her testimony. But a later admission in a phone call to the judge and phone records reviewed by the judge revealed that the county's former chief medical examiner spoke with an investigator working for the medical examiner's office during breaks in his testimony .Learn more

Poloncarz increasingly respects how cities like El Paso are handling the migrant crisis:Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made his first trip to the Texas border city of El Paso this week to understand the migrant crisis and came away with two strong impressions.

Sean Kirst: For Buffalo schoolchildren, a local astronomer illuminates the common wonder of the eclipse:When staff at the Makowski Early Learning Center were looking for a speaker to talk to students about the impending total solar eclipse, they struck gold when they called Michael Humphrey: the president of the Buffalo Astronomical Association spoke to him. – even attended city schools, graduated from Bennett High, became the association's first African-American president and says the biggest lesson of the eclipse, for Makowski's children and for all those who witness it, lies in the power of connection.Learn more

West Seneca Schools Superintendent Responds to Teacher Protests Over Potential Layoffs:Interim Superintendent Jeffrey R. Rabey declined an interview but released a detailed written statement emphasizing that the district is still in the “speculative stage” of budget season. “The reported numbers or ranges of numbers should be ignored at this time,” he said, referring to budget cuts, while acknowledging that the road ahead to address a $9 million budget deficit for The next school year is full of pitfalls.

WEATHER REPORT

Significant cloudiness:Cloudy at first with some partial clearing later in the day. High temperature near 45 degrees.Learn more

FROM THE PUBLISHER

Let's Talk Local News: Demystifying the Reporting Process:With this and future columns, News Editor Sheila Rayam plans to take readers behind some of the coverage provided by The Buffalo News. She will provide insight into the reporting process and share additional context provided by The News journalists and photojournalists. “I want to demystify the reporting process and help readers learn more about us while sharing examples of the importance of local journalism and your support,” writes Rayam. Learn more

BUFFALO NEXT















ACV Auctions lays the foundation for supporting women's leadership:Even as ACV Auctions, which IPOed in 2021, has become a billion-dollar unicorn, it strives not to lose sight of what's important. ACV, the leading digital marketplace for vehicle wholesale, salutes and supports the talented women who lead the business, from product development to thought leadership.Learn more

Meet Dave Singelyn Jr., the next generation of McDonald's franchisees:For Dave Singelyn Jr., McDonald's is the family business. He grew up working alongside his father in his family's McDonald's franchise stores in New Jersey, wiping tables and manning the cash register. Today, Singelyn is a second-generation McDonald's franchisee, helping his father run the Singelyn Group, which has 29 stores, including 27 in Western New York. Learn more

Erie County Real Estate Transactions:See who's buying and selling properties in our weekly listings.Learn more

INVOICES

Mock Draft I: A longer wait for bills to be chosen:With the first two waves of free agency now behind us, it's a good time for the Buffalo News' first 2024 mock draft. Here's a look at how things could go next month.

NFL Draft Preview: WR options abound for Bills in first two rounds:There will be a good receiver available to the Bills with the 28th overall pick in the first round. There will likely be a good receiver available when the No. 60 pick arrives in the second round, if the Bills stay at that spot. Learn more

Bills Mailbag: Why trading Dawson Knox is not an option right now:The Bills' first chance to get out of Knox's contract is after the 2025 season, so it's a safe bet he'll be here for at least the next two years, Jay Skurski says.

SABER

Observations: Austin Matthews scores 60th, Ilya Samsonov shuts out Sabers in Leafs win:John Tavares scored the first goal Saturday night in his 1,100th NHL game, and goaltender Ilya Samsonov blanked the Buffalo Sabers to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-0 victory at KeyBank Center.Read more

In the NHL: There are still many things to decide as the season finally begins in April:Washington has a tough challenge to hold on to the East's final wild card spot, while the Sabres, Islanders and Devils all need a quick winning streak to get back into contention.

PICTURES

