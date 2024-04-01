Goodbye, assholes! – The Daily Illini

Entertainment
To whom it May concern,
The year was 1871. Our beloved institution, then known as Illinois Industrial Universityfounded his own newspaper, at the time nicknamed The Student.
Thus, the Daily Illini was born. Since its inception, the newspaper has worked tirelessly to inform, entertain, inspire and sometimes infuriate the Champaign-Urbana community. A force to be reckoned with, the newspaper has survived endless tribulations. The DI has won multiple titles, occupied countless buildings, and overcome every challenge that dared to come its way, all while serving its community however it could.
Today, I am a few days away from leaving my job as reporting editor and a few weeks away from leaving my university. As I reflect on my time at the University and my tenure as editor, I am overcome by gratitude for the past, anxiety for the present, and stubborn optimism for the future.
Since September 2023, I have overseen a team of five editors, nine associate editors and more than 100 reporters as we produce written content both in print and online for the CU community.
To say that we haven't had disagreements or overcome obstacles as a team would be misleading, of course.
However, through it all, we built a sense of mutual respect and friendship that helped me grow in unexpected ways. One day, I hope everyone will have the opportunity to work with a group as dedicated and impactful as the one I was fortunate to experience at DI.
You may be wondering, dear reader, if our continued existence as a print media means a lack of self-awareness. Have we refused to acknowledge the reality that, in this day and age, the vast majority of young people consume their news through short vertical videos?
Although I understand your concern, I don't think so.
It would be irresponsible to approach this debate without first recognizing that the written press is currently going through a pivotal period. Indeed, our times undoubtedly no longer require the same type of media that we followed almost two centuries ago.
Our last daily edition hit newsstands years ago, and this year we took a big step toward monthly printing. While some might interpret this as a loss for print media, I have personally seen my team and their work thrive.
Journals' mission to seek the truth still fuels everything we do, even though our business has become unrecognizable since the 19th century. The move from large format print to TikTok and podcasts was a whole new step for our troops. Nonetheless, after working with my young, passionate and resilient editorial staff, I believe The DI will come out the other side stronger than before.
Editors and journalists, thank you for enthusiastically accepting this change. I continually appreciate your work in bringing thoughtful, interesting and visually appealing themed editions to the stands each month. CU, thank you for collecting them even if it was just to do the puzzles.
As I leave my post, I would like to give my word that this newspaper will remain in good hands. It’s been my honor to have played a small part in The DI’s enduring legacy, and it’s my honor to now pass the torch.
For those of you who remain at the Daily Illini and at the University, I hope you will stay curious, seek the truth in everything, and remain open to new ways of doing very old things.
I'll leave you with a feeling.
Throughout my college years, I encountered many situations in which the odds seemed to be against me. Many academic, professional, and personal challenges seem insurmountable. Whether success is out of reach or not, the feeling of self-doubt can be overwhelming.
If you feel this way in any of your activities, I implore you to think about the goobers who continue to spend their evenings and weekends in the YMCA basement, hoping to deliver Gen Z a newspaper physical against all odds. If that's not inspiring, I don't know what is.
Best,
Lisa Chasanov
Editor-in-chief for Reporting, 2023-24
[email protected]
