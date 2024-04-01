Shah Rukh and I are the latest generation of Bollywood stars: Kangana





In a recent interaction with Times Now, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut spoke about her perception of stardom in the film industry and her decision to enter politics. Addressing her recent setbacks at the box office, Kangana drew parallels with fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan's career trajectory, pointing out that even the biggest stars face periods of cinematic failures. Kangana candidly remarked, “No artiste in the world has ever managed to get all his films done, Shah Rukh Khan's films didn't do well for a decade and then 'Pathaan' did well. Similarly, I faced a drought of hits for 7-8 years until “Queen” revived my career. Hits like “Manikarnika” followed, and “Emergency” is expected to make an impact. » Reflecting on the changing landscape of the entertainment industry, Ranaut acknowledged the growing importance of OTT platforms, which provide actors with additional avenues to showcase their talent. She said: “We represent the last generation of traditional stars. With OTT, emerging players are becoming rare. Our established status and demand has endured through our recognizability. Ranaut has defended her foray into politics, expressing her desire to engage more meaningfully with societal issues beyond the realm of cinema. His decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from his hometown, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on the BJP ticket underlines his commitment to public service. On the acting front, Ranaut's upcoming portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film 'Emergency' highlights her versatility as an artist. Despite her political aspirations, Ranaut remains dedicated to her craft, leveraging her platform to take on various roles that resonate with audiences. Source: The Statesman

