Southampton actor Chance Perdomo dies in accident aged 27





Bafta nominee Chance Perdomo was best known for his role in the Netflix horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – but got one of his first breaks on stage at the Mayflower Theatre. His death, at the age of 27, was confirmed on Saturday by his press secretary. Authorities said no other people were involved. Share your memories of Chance in our online condolence book. In the release, Perdomos' publicist said: His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue in those he loved most. In the statement, the publicist added that Perdomo's family would be afforded “privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.” The film and TV star was born in Los Angeles in 1996 and grew up in Southampton, attending Redbridge Community School where he became head boy. In 2013, he played the lead role in Mayflower Theatres' first summer youth production, Bugsy Malone – and our reviewer described him as a “star in the making.” After stints at the National Youth Theater and the Identity School of Acting, as well as studying law, he starred in CBBC's Hetty Feather. But his big break came when he landed the role of Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix reboot of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch franchise, which first aired in 2018. Perdomo was recognized as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019 and was also nominated for Best Actor at the Bafta TV Awards the same year for his role in the BBC Three drama Killed by My Debt. In the run-up to the Bafta awards ceremony in May 2019, Perdomo returned to his old secondary school in Southampton to give a talk to year 10 students. Speaking at the time, Redbridge Community School headteacher Jason Ashley said he was a “charismatic, well-rounded young man” who was an “absolute delight” at the school. Luck in Killed by My Debt “He talked to them about working hard and he told them it was just his passion for acting and not for fame that got him to where he is now,” he said. Chance was most recently known for playing Andre Anderson in the superhero series Gen V, a spin-off of the satirical television series The Boys. Paying tribute to Chance, Mayflower Theater said: We are terribly saddened to learn that actor Chance Perdomo has passed away at the age of just 27. Chance played the lead role in Mayflower Theater's first summer youth production, Bugsy Malone, in 2013. He went on to have a successful career appearing in TV series and films in the UK and US. He was a real talent from a young age and shone playing Bugsy. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

