Ryan Reynolds may have spread Hollywood dust over Wrexham, but Wales' hospitality sector is in trouble | UK News

“The Welsh Government must realize what it is doing is harming the industry.”

So says Sam Regan, owner and general manager of Lemon Tree, a hotel and restaurant in Wrexham.

The city has attracted international attention in recent years as the seat of the football club with Hollywood star owners.

But despite the highly publicized investment of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the hospitality industry here and abroad Walesstruggles with a series of challenges.

“We were in a bit of a bubble because of the media attention paid by Wrexham Football Club. But that is not the complete answer,” Mr Regan told Sky News.



Sam Regan.





“Major implications”

Mr Regan, who is also chairman of the regional tourism partnership, says international visitors bring “much higher spend” to Wrexham than the domestic market, but this may not be the case in the long term.

The challenges facing the hospitality industry are not exclusive to Wales: they include rising food prices and utility bills.

But in an already difficult time for the sector, business rates relief for Welsh retail, hospitality and leisure businesses is being reduced.

Last financial year, businesses were entitled to a 75% reduction in liability, but this year that has been reduced to 40%.

“The average business in Wrexham will be affected to the tune of around £8,000 by the decision not to give the 75% and keep the 35% for other purposes in Wales,” Mr Regan added .



Sam Regan.





In Englandthe relief rate remains at 75%.

There are fears that businesses will seek to set up operations in England because of the difference in support.

“Anecdotally, I heard reports that a chain of gyms were looking at Wrexham as an option as well as Shrewsbury, which is not a million miles away, and they ultimately went with Shrewsbury because business rates relief is very different,” Mr Regan said.

“We have businesses in Wrexham, where you can cross the road, literally cross the road from one cafe to another… one has a 40% rate relief from April 1, and the other by 75%.

“This has major implications for small businesses.”

“Pips ousted”

The total amount the Welsh Government spends on business rates support for hospitality, retail and leisure businesses will fall this year.

In 2023-24, £140m was invested, but this year only £78m will be invested.

Rhys and Charlotte Williams own the 66-bed Dunoon Hotel and two restaurants in Llandudno, County Conwy.

Mr Williams told Sky News that the reduction in business rates relief means he will have to pay more than £20,000 more this year, an increase of around 66%.

“£20,000 is a significant figure when we are still facing rising costs after last year's energy rises, and a sharp rise in costs across the board,” he said .



Rhys and Charlotte Williams.





Mr Williams said he felt the hospitality sector in Wales was “falling out of control”.

“If I was in England, as a business I would pay just over £13,500 next year,” he added.

“Suddenly, hospitality in Wales takes a backseat to its immediate competitor, and life is hard enough without it being forced on you.”

He said the company had seen its energy bills rise by 350 per cent in the last year and it would be a “long, old slog” to phase out those contracts over the next six to 18 months.

“There is a very real feeling, particularly in the North, that the South is just another country that has its own priorities, political and economic or otherwise, in relation to the North. And the North is simply stuck,” he said. he added.



Yan White.





“Difficult to continue”

Yan White is director of The Queer Emporium in the center Cardiff.

He told Sky News he had recently explored the possibility of setting up a branch in Bristol.

“We know that if we go to Bristol and do a pop-up we'll probably make more money and even though we're a non-profit it's still something we need to think about,” a- he declared.

“We looked at potentially opening a second store somewhere like Bristol. But a lot of that was because we would kind of need it to stay vibrant.”

He said the Welsh Government was “stepping up the handles” by reducing support and making it “incredibly difficult to continue operations”.

“It's going to cost us a few thousand dollars extra per year, which, compared to our turnover as an association, is quite significant. It's not a small amount,” he added. .

“I fear what we are seeing is a huge bubble about to burst.”

“Do everything we can”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said it was aware of “the ongoing cost of living and cost of doing business crisis”.

“We are doing everything we can, with the resources and powers available to us, to provide support during these difficult times.

“We are proposing a range of permanent non-domestic rates relief, worth £250 million a year and fully funded by the Welsh Government.

“This includes rates relief for small businesses, which supports ratepayers in around 70,000 properties across Wales, of which more than 50,000 benefit from full relief.

“We are also providing a fifth consecutive year of support to retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with their rates bills, at a cost of £78 million.

“This builds on the almost £1 billion of support provided to these sectors through rates relief packages since 2020-21.”

The Welsh Conservatives say the country's pubs and restaurants are facing “real difficulties” and have pledged to maintain business rates relief “so businesses can be properly supported”.

Plaid Cymru says the reduction in business rates relief was a “perfect storm” when combined with other pressures and that the existing business rates system “simply doesn’t work”.