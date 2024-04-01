Controversial 'Titanic' prop sold at auction for over $700,000





A memorable piece of cinema history has a new owner. Heritage Auctions recently held its annual “Treasures from Planet Hollywood” auction, raising more than $15.6 million. The top selling item in the auction was the piece of wood that Jack and Rose were holding on to. at the end of “Titanic”. What fans call “the floating door” sold for $718,750, beating out items such as Indiana Jones' whip from “The Temple of Doom” and the ax that Jack Nicholson's character carried in the film “The The Shining” from 1980. In addition to the real door used in the film, a prototype of the prop was also sold at auction for $125,000. According to auction officials, the piece of wood “is part of the door frame just above the [ship’s] entrance to the first class lounge. ULTRA-RARE TITANIC DOCUMENT AUCTIONED LATER THIS MONTH: “TELLS A GREAT STORY” Many other props from the film were also part of the auction, including a wheel used for the boat in the film, which sold for $100,000; the dress Kate Winslet worn in the film's final scenes, sold for $118,750; and a telegraph prop, sold for $81,250, according to a release from Heritage Auctions. For 25 years, controversy has followed the piece of wood, or floating door, with many fans claiming that Jack and Rose could have fit on the door and that Jack did not need to die at the end of the film. In the film, DiCaprio's character remains in the icy water as the Titanic sinks, allowing Winslet's character to remain safely on the door as the two determine that they both cannot enter. “Jack may have lived, but there are a lot of variables,” James Cameron said in “National Geographic's Titanic: 25 years later with James Cameron” special in February 2023. “I think her thought process was, 'I'm not going to do anything that puts her in danger.'” The debate was so heated that it even became a central topic in an episode of “Mythbusters” in 2012. On the show, they determined that if they had tied Rose's life jacket under the door, it would have been buoyant enough to hold at least their two life jackets. upper body above the water. But some think their science was wrong. Winslet has long joked that both characters could fit on the door, but she gave her serious opinion during a December 2022 episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. During the episode, she compared the door to a paddleboard, saying: “If you put two adults on a stand-up paddleboard, it immediately becomes extremely unstable. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “I have to be honest. I actually don't think we would have survived if we had both walked through that door,” she said on the podcast. “I think he would have been in good shape, but it would have flipped and it wouldn’t have been a sustainable idea.” GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE “So you heard it here for the first time,” Winslet added. “Yes, he could have fit on that door. But he wouldn't have stayed afloat. That wouldn’t be the case.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/fox-news-entertainment/controversial-titanic-prop-sells-over-700000-auction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos