Bass Announces More Inside Safe Operations; 20 people brought from San Fernando Valley camp – Daily News





Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two new Inside Safe operations this weekend as part of the city's ongoing efforts to combat large homeless encampments. On Sunday, Bass' office said more than 20 Angelenos were brought inside an encampment in the Shadow Hills area of ​​the San Fernando Valley. Individuals received supportive services from LA Family Housing, Healthcare In Action, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the county Department of Mental Health. Officials said the encampment had existed for four years and included individuals living in tents and industrial metal tubes near Big Tujunga Creek below Interstate 210. “We worked urgently to bring thousands more Angelenos indoors over the past year than the year before,” Bass said in a statement. “We have changed the way we deal with this crisis. Today's Operation Inside Safe under Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley continues our work to connect participants with housing and supportive services. City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, whose Seventh District includes the encampment, said combating homelessness “requires cooperation and coordination among all levels of government. Through our combined efforts at Shadow Hills, we have addressed environmental concerns in this sensitive habitat, mitigated fire risks, and provided an interim housing solution. On Saturday, Bass announced an Inside Safe operation in East Hollywood at Alexandria Avenue and Fountain Avenue, near Bright Childhood Daycare, with Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez. More than 20 Angelenos were brought inside and offered support services during this operation. “This is our sixth successful Operation Inside Safe in our district, demonstrating once again that when we invest in housing and mental health and substance abuse treatment, we can get people off the streets and bring into housing,” Soto-Martinez said.

