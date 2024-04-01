American Idol 2024 Hollywood TWIST, when do the live shows start?





ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN American Idol 2024 Presents the Hollywood Round's Ruthless Idol Arena American idol is changing the Hollywood Round. Instead of a solo and a duet, as the contestants have done in the past (with cuts after each), season 22 will feature a cut-throat format called Idol Arena. The 143 contestants who passed before the judges during the audition will sit scattered around the Santa Monica Hanger as judges.Lionel Richie, Katy Perry And Luke Bryancall them on stage one by one, randomly, to perform. The panel will remove more than half of the singers. In other words, contestants only have ONE chance to advance to the next round. That's it! In the promo below, Lionel calls the round The Gladiators Pit. It's the Biggest Idol Cut in History, Says Host Ryan Seacrest! And in fact, it serves to shorten the cycle to fit into just one episode instead of two. After the singers' performance, the judges will choose 57 singers (Parade reports 56, Idol Spoilers found 57) to advance to the Showstoppers Round. Cooling their heels on the sidelines? The three Platinum Ticket holders, Abi Carter, Odell Bunton Jr. And Julie Gagnon. The trio opened the round with a performance of California Dreaming by the Mamas and Papas (watch HERE). “> Monday Shows Begin With American Idol 2024 Showstoppers Tour On April 1, Monday shows begin with the Showstoppers Round. (See the full program HERE) The remaining contestants will perform a song of their choice with a full band in front of a live studio audience. The judges will then narrow the field down to the Top 24 in what the show calls final judging. The singers sit in front of the judges to endure bad fakes while the jury tells them whether to leave or go home. Again, per the promo above, the judges will pit the singers against each other in a sing-along. The following week, April 7-8, the Top 24 will perform at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. American idol alum Tori Kelly and country singer Jelly roll mentor and join the judges on the jury. Defending winner, Now Tongi, carried out. For the first time this season, AMERICA VOTES. American Idol 2024 LIVE Episodes Begin April 15 Then, on Sunday April 14, the Top 20 are revealed and perform in front of the judges. America Votes AGAIN and on Monday, April 15, the Top 14 is revealed in the FIRST LIVE episode of season 22. American Idol filmed the Showstopper Round and Top 24 in front of a live studio audience, making SPOILERS very easy to find! Check out our Spoilers articles below. BUT DON'T SPOILER IN THE COMMENTS HERE. Some fans DON'T WANT TO BE SPOILED! Please respect. American Idol 2024 Spoilers Showstopper List of Contestants and Songs

American Idol 2024 Spoilers: List of Top 24 Contestants for Season 22 Get your TICKETS to sit in the AUDIENCE for American Idol 2024 Fans who live in the Los Angeles area or want to travel to the area can sign up for TICKETS to sit in the studio audience. Check follow this link on On Camera Audiences to register. American Idol will film the Top 20 on Wednesday, April 10. And then the LIVE SHOWS WILL START on Monday April 15th. American Idol launched superstars' careers Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordan Sparks, Adam Lambert, Chris Girl, Gabby BarrettAnd Scotty McCreeryamong other things, the website says.

