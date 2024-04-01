MSU CIUS Annual Dance Show Celebrates Indian Culture and Unity





The Michigan State University Indian Undergraduate Coalition presented its annual Satrang dance performance on Saturday, March 30 at Everett High School. This year's show was titled Mayuri, which means peacock and was intended to convey a theme of vibrant colors, unity and joy. CIUS members performed a total of eight different dances, featuring various styles from India and America. The members practiced their dances for three months to present performances of hip hop, fusion, Bollywood and more come to life on stage.

We usually practiced once or twice a week, and it lasted between an hour and a half to two hours, said Kanal Patel, a second-year human biology student, who helped choreograph the girls-only fusion dance. It's like a lot of commitment and hard work and planning and organizing, but it's so much fun. The Indian Undergraduate Student Coalition held its annual Satrang Dance Show at Everett High School in Lansing, Michigan on March 30, 2024. The show featured hip-hop and Bollywood-inspired dances inspired by the title of the this year’s show, “Mayuri”. “, meaning peacock, with a theme of bright colors, unity and joy. After being presented with images and videos on a projection screen, dancers and choreographers took to the stage in colorful clothing, accompanied by bright lighting, sound effects and energetic music. The auditorium was filled with families, peers and community members who enthusiastically applauded the performers. Young computer engineer Zachary Lapidante attended the show to support his friend, who was a dancer in the hip hop group. Lapidante has been watching similar dance performances since high school, but Mayuri was the biggest one he has attended so far. Lapidante said he “definitely intends” to come back next year. I was very exposed to the culture and watched all the dance performances, Lapidante said. So I know a little bit about it, but it's really nice to see in person and stuff here at university. The Indian Undergraduate Student Coalition held its annual Satrang Dance Show at Everett High School in Lansing, Michigan on March 30, 2024. The show featured hip-hop and Bollywood-inspired dances inspired by the title of the this year’s show, “Mayuri”. “, meaning peacock, with a theme of bright colors, unity and joy. The CIUS dances were accompanied by songs performed by Spartan Spur, a South Asian a cappella group, as well as other dance exhibitions from MSU Swara, Spartan Jannat, MSU. RaaSparty and Spartan Virasat. The evening concluded with a senior dance, performed by CIUS members who will graduate in 2024. After displaying baby photos and current photos of senior members, they filled the stage for one final dance. together. It's really cute, because it's not a perfect dance, said Akarsha Kodali, neuroscience junior and CIUS president. They're having fun, and it's kind of like their last hurray before diploma.

Each year, CIUS chooses a charity to donate all proceeds from the Satrang event to: this year, the organization was the Sandy Hook Promise Organization. Kodali explained that the CIUS e-board thought it was the best choice for their donation this year because its mission to prevent gun violence hits close to home for MSU. community. I feel like it was very respectful of what happened here,” Lapidante said. I really appreciate (that) the administration has chosen to do that. LEARN MORE The Indian Undergraduate Student Coalition held its annual Satrang Dance Show at Everett High School in Lansing, Michigan on March 30, 2024. The show featured hip-hop and Bollywood-inspired dances inspired by the title of the this year’s show, “Mayuri”. “, meaning peacock, with a theme of bright colors, unity and joy. With approximately 400 members, CIUS is one of the largest clubs on MSU's campus, and the annual Satrang dance performance is their biggest event of the year. Having sold 700 tickets, this year's show was another success for CIUS in celebrating Indian dance and culture. within the MSU community. As with a minority culture at MSU, I think it's really important for us to have a platform or an organization where we can highlight elements of our background and showcase them. like how proud we are and help others stay connected, Patel said. I think you don't often get this opportunity. The Indian Undergraduate Student Coalition held its annual Satrang Dance Show at Everett High School in Lansing, Michigan on March 30, 2024. The show featured hip-hop and Bollywood-inspired dances inspired by the title of the this year’s show, “Mayuri”. “, meaning peacock, with a theme of bright colors, unity and joy. Support student media!

