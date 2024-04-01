American Idol 2024 LIVE Ziggy Krassenberg's fate revealed after heartbreaking story that left fans with 'chills and tears'





AMERICAN Idol went on a huge series of cuts after the first night of Hollywood Week – and one contestant's performance left fans in tears. Before performing on the Idol Arena stage, Ziggy Krassenberg revealed that his father passed away last year after the two reconnected and bonded over their shared love of music. The Dutch singer then left his fans in tears with a moving performance of Kodaline's All I Want – and it was revealed he had moved on to the next stage of Hollywood Week. “Wowzers!! Ziggy! This performance gave me chills and tears. She's a STAR,” said one viewer. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I'm still broken,” another fan wrote on Youtube. “He knows how to bring the emotion, vocally, the drama of the song with the swells and the breaks. Chills! Tears! and that voice is brilliant, powerful, with such great control. Major performance. Well done!” American Idol's two-night Hollywood Week event continues Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes are available with a Fubo subscription here or with a Hulu subscription here. Read our American Idol blog for the latest updates… The Bachelor star appeared last week Camila Galavis, 14, walked into the American Idol audition room last week and revealed she has a famous father from her time on The Bachelor. As Camila opened up about her dad, American Idol judges Lionel Richie, 74, Katy Perry, 39, and Luke Bryan, 47, were shocked to learn it was Juan Pablo, 42 years old. He was the main star of the 18th season of The Bachelor.

Log in tomorrow Hollywood Week continues tomorrow with a second round of massive discounts. Tune in tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see the Top 24 revealed.

Raghu succeeded Alyssa Raghu made the difference. Blake Proehl was retained. Siblings Laela and Max Dasher also continue. Safer Candidates Revealed Jennifer Jeffries, Triston and KBlocks continue the competition. KB, Ajii and Ziggy also made it.

First set of cuts revealed Mia Matthews, Kayko and Quintavious advanced to the next round. Abby Blake, Noah Peters, Kyra and Conall return home.

It's Ziggy's time to shine Ziggy performs after Luke Bryan says his audition was “one of the best performances of the day”. The influencer sings Kodaline's All I Want in a powerful performance after revealing her father died last year.

Lionel says it's an 'impossible' decision Judge Lionel Richie said it would be “impossible” to cut the performance in half. He said the performances were impressive and “professional” across the board. Tonight, the judges will send half of the nearly 150 contestants home before narrowing the number down even further before just 24 advance to the finals next week.

Former NFL player performs Blake Proehl sang Yours by Russell Dickerson on the piano for his first performance at Hollywood Week.

The performance leaves the audience in tears KBRichins burst into tears while singing How Could You by Jessie Murph. Several people in the audience were shown crying during the emotional performance. Camila's nerves hit her Juan Pablo's daughter, Camila Galavis, was visibly nervous during her performance. Credit: Disney

Madaget a second chance After storming off stage following her acapella performance, producers asked Mada if she wanted to perform again. The contestant demanded a chair for her second attempt before finishing the performance with a British accent. “It definitely showed the energy of my boss,” she said after the performance. Luke said she “probably wasn't winning the audience over with that one.”

Fans stunned by interruption American Idol viewers were shocked when Madai stopped her performance twice. #American Idol Wow! never seen that in a performance before! the idol always keeps me on my guard – Schutty Gone Weak (@crustysamwitch) April 1, 2024 The girl thinks she has a divine gift for singing, and I'm still shocked. She passed the auditions #American Idol – Brooke (@CrazyBoothSocks) April 1, 2024

Mada does acapella After starting twice, Mada ChaKell said she was going to do it a cappella because the piano wasn't “doing it for her.” Luke Bryan said the song was “shaky in parts” but thanked it for getting on there. Mada criticized the pianist who accompanied her for “changing” what they had practiced.

McKenna Breinholt plays McKenna Faith Breinholt sang Adele's When We Were Young for her first Hollywood Week performance. Credit: Disney

KBlocks offers “fun” performance After the judges were blown away by her “unpredictability” during her audition, KBlocks is back to sing Amy Winehouse's Valerie. “When you look at a star, they're so interesting to watch,” Katy said after the energetic performance. Katy said it was “fun” watching KBlocks. “I just want to have more fun with you,” she added. The sisters tackle the “lion’s den” During their hearing, Katy Perry warned her sisters Mia and Jacy Matthews that they would find themselves in the “lion's den” during the competition. Jacy goes in front of her sister tonight. “I've always been in the spotlight, but no one puts me in a corner,” Jacy said before her performance. Luke Bryan said he could see improvement since his audition.

Viewers are tired of the originals Fans are fed up with contestants singing their own songs as Jennifer sings a moving original on the Idol Arena stage.

Jennifer Jeffries sings an original song Jennifer Jeffries sings an original song she wrote about watching her siblings struggle with their mental health. Credit: Disney

Kayko takes the stage Kayko hadn't planned to audition, but the judges asked her to sing after accompanying her friend's audition on the piano. He sings an original song about the experience called What If? “You’re not the accident,” Katy told him after the performance. “You are the opportunity.” Kayko's friend Abby will perform next.

Jack Blocker gets his second chance The judges were divided on whether to let Jack Blocker enter the competition after his audition. This time, he says he respected the judges' comments – but was about to do “the exact same thing”. Jack comes on stage with a guitar and crazy facial expressions.

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter takes the stage Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of late country music icon Loretta Lynn, says she wants to make a name for herself. She sings an original called Like That. Credit: Disney Fans predict Triston's future Triston Harper, 15, wowed fans with his performance – and some think he's a favorite as a finalist.

A twist revealed The contestants entered the Idol Arena for Hollywood Week. The judges revealed tonight's huge plot twist: contestants won't know when they'll take the stage until they're called. Kicking off tonight's performances is 15-year-old Triston Harper.

Platinum Ticket Winners Kick Off the Show Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon and Odell Bunton Jr. kicked off tonight's show with a cover of California Dreamin. They will skip tonight's round, but will compete tomorrow for the 24 spots in the final.

To agree! American Idol is now airing on ABC. Tune in now to see the start of Hollywood Week. Don't forget to follow our live blog for the latest updates.

