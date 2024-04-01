Entertainment
Who survived Hollywood Week and returned home?
Things get heated in “Idol Arena,” much like “Hunger Games.”
On Sunday's episode of “American Idol,” Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie kicked off “Hollywood Week” by being tasked with removing at least 80 singers from the contestant pool.
One by one, the 143 remaining contestants gave their all on stage in a battle to the death. Although some collapsed under the pressure, others, including a 15-year-old, Triston Harperundertaker Kennedy Reid and a student Justice Murphy thrived in the spotlight.
This left the judges with a conundrum. We have to have an emergency meeting (with) the ABC network because we have a problem,” Richie said as performances were underway. “There's no way on Earth… half of this class can't go. It's simply impossible.
Here are the highlights (and lowlights) of the evening and who made it to the “Showstoppers” round.
Madai Chakell gets a second chance after criticizing pianist who 'completely flipped the script'
Madai Chakell who, if you recall, got two yeses from Perry and Richie for singing “I Kissed A Girl” and “Happy Birthday” was unfortunately one of the contestants feeling the heat during the “Hollywood Week”.
Shortly after launching into Ariana Grande's “Tattooed Heart,” Madai cut the song due to an instrumental issue.
Wait. Hey, can we start again? I wasn't feeling that one. Sorry, y’all,” she said. When he always didn't sound the way she wanted, Madai stopped her performance again. OK, we're going to do this acapella because it doesn't match the way we've been practicing,” she told the audience.
Ouch. It must be recognized that the pianist was not wrong because she sounded better without the distraction of the piano.
She may not have gotten much support from her peers with this stunt, but it shows that she took her stunt seriously.
Things started to deteriorate further when Bryan, the only dissenter during his audition, asked if Madai was feeling okay and if his voice was one hundred percent. She attacked the judge in an interview later.
My pianist completely flipped the script of what we practiced,” she said. They also tried to play the card (of) Oh, is your voice good? What do you think? J I was shaking because look what you just did!
She added: Is your voice good, Luke? I haven't heard you sing. Obviously I can sing.
After the show's producers made a good faith effort to give him a second opportunity, Madai performed “Tattooed Heart” in full. However, the judges weren't sure what to do after she seemingly ruined her second shot by singing the last word, heart, with a Southern twist.
Bryan asked: Why is this heart like that?
She responded with a British accent: You know, you already said something like I don't know who I am yet. So I wanted to show you that I can be everyone and everything; Isn't that what an American idol is?
After leaving the stage, Bryan told his colleagues, “Maybe Americans will be humble at some point!” adding, “I probably won’t win over the audience with this one.”
KB Richins makes everyone cry by choking up while singing
There wasn't a dry eye when Kaibrienne “KB” Richins challenged herself to perform a “risky” song “that stirs up so much emotion.”
When I was little, I experienced things that I don't think a little girl should experience, things that I didn't really face,” she explained.
As she sang Jessie Murph's “How Could You,” KB worked her way through the lyrics of the song's title, persevering with the help of her bandmates' applause. The 20-year-old came back stronger the second time when she accused her tormentor: “How could you?”
During her performance, it became clear that platinum ticket holders Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon and Odell Bunton Jr. were not well, as they were shown holding hands for support as tears streamed down their faces.
About these platinum ticket winners: The show Really made sure they were the target of the nearly 150 attendees by seating them in their own exclusive VIP section on set.
Here's Who Survived the 'Biggest Break in Idol History' and Who Didn't
The judges could only choose
It’s not at all arbitrary. 56 candidates to qualify for the “Showstoppers” round.
They divided the 143 hopefuls into more manageable sized groups before splitting them each in two, with one group being safe and the other going home.
Here are some of the candidates moving forward:
- Triston
- Will Mosley
- Quintavious Johnson
- Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen
- Mia Matthew
- Jennifer Jeffries
- KB
- Her
- Kennedy Reid
- Scarlett Lee
- Anna Grace Hunting
- ElleighMarieFrancom
- Ajii Hafeez
- Ziggy
- Emmy Russell
- McKenna Breinholt
- Blake Proehl
- Romain Collins
- Alyssa Raghu
- Abi Carter
- Julie Gagnon
- Odell Bunton Jr.
Episode 6 marked the end of the road for these candidates:
- Claims
- Noah Peters
- Kyra waits
- Who
- Abby Blake
- Connell Gorman
- Bethany Teague
- Maggie Iyer
- Jacy Matthews
- Amari Scott Keys
- Athena Jett
- CJ Rislove
The judges' decision divided the Matthews sisters as well as their friends Kayko and Abby Blake.
The “Idol Arena” survivors were the “best of the best,” but only for now, as more than half of them will be eliminated on Monday's episode.
The “American Idol” pool will soon be reduced to 24.
