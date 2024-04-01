Easter 2024 in Hollywood: from Taylor Swift's bunny jumpsuit to the Kardashians and Beckham | Hollywood





As Easter bells ring and baskets spill candies and cakes, Hollywood stars join in the festivities! From long-standing traditions to social media shoutouts, celebrities like Taylor Swift, the Kardashians, and Katherine Schwarzenegger are all sharing their Easter celebrations with the world. Let's see how Hollywood celebrates Easter 2024! Celebrities are celebrating Easter 2024: from Taylor Swift's bunny jumpsuit to the Kardashians and Beckham (Photo: nickcannon ig, taylor nation) Taylor Swift in an adorable bunny jumpsuit It's no secret that Taylor Swift and Easter are a match made in heaven. The pop star is celebrating Easter this year, but Swifties started the festivities with the ultimate throwback. Taylor Nation, the management team behind the Cruel Summer singer, released an Easter video of baby Swift in her bunny costume in the arms of her mother Andrea Swift. I've been dropping Easter eggs since 1989. What's your favorite that you've found throughout the ages? The caption was read. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan is no longer considered royalty in America, especially after. Catherine Schwarzenegger The eldest child of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Easter surrounded by a group of chicks, bunnies and other creatures. The family truly loves their pets. I love this Easter tradition of bringing the kids together for animals and Easter fun, but this year decked out in @rufflebutts. She wrote. The Kardashians' Easter 2024 celebrations The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their lavish Easter get-togethers, and this year is no different. On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her mother, Kris Jenner, with her children getting ready for Easter Sunday. Since the Kardashian-Jenners always go out for Easter, we can expect more cute photos soon. Jennie Garth's Easter Charity Garth shared photos and videos of herself serving food at the Los Angeles Mission charity event on Instagram on Sunday. The actress, best known for her role on Beverly Hills 90210, reunited with her co-star and former co-parent Ian Ziering at the event, which raises money to help fight homelessness. Garth also shared a cute video of a bunny dozing on a carrot, which she captioned with an Easter sentiment. Also read: SNL monologue from comedian Ramy Youssef: calls for Palestinian freedom and a trans president The Beckhams' Easter Gatherings No Beckham celebration is complete without cozy get-togethers. David Beckham, his wife Victoria Beckham, their children Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper, as well as Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz, were all groovy and joyful during the Easter celebrations. Romeo wasn't there, but the family wrote him a lovely card. Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from Beckham and Peltz Beckham. Nick Cannon as Easter Bunny Nick Cannon and his wife Abby Delarosa were seen having a great time with their kids, dressed in cute pink bunny costumes. Cannon even had fun dressing up as a rabbit himself. They captioned the post as: @hiabbydelarosa and I created a bunny fantasy world for Zilly, Zion and Beautiful!!! Happy Easter from our family to yours!! Michael Bubl spends time with family this Easter At the airport, the singer-songwriter had a great time while his family played games and laughed together. For Bubl, the fun begins with his family. It doesn't matter where we go or what we do. Whether it's a vacation in Hawaii or the chaos of an airport on the way home, it's always better when we're together. We wish the same for you and your families this Easter, he captioned the post.

