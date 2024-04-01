Hollywood's new source for new characters and worlds

The sonic teeth were scary. The hedgehog's fur needed smoothing. His eyes were too small. And where were his iconic white gloves?

Scathing social media reaction to the first trailer for the 2019 Sonic film sparked a multi-million dollar, multi-week rush at Paramount, the studio that made the film, to revamp the beloved blue hedgehog star from a series of successful video games.

Fast forward five years. A spinoff series, Knuckles, featuring a red anthropomorphic echidna, Sonic's companion, is set to be released for streaming next month, while the third Sonic film coming in December is expected to gross more than the second, pushing the worldwide gross of all three to beyond $1. billion.

Studios are increasingly mining video games for characters and stories to bring to life in TV shows and movies, especially as audiences tire of comic book-based storylines. As the creators of Sonics learned, a key part of success is attracting die-hard fans and new audiences without betraying the original game.

Gamers are a very engaged group, said Hélène Juguet, general manager of Ubisoft Film & Television, the production arm of Paris-based video game maker Ubisoft Entertainment, known for its Assassins Creed, Just Dance and Tom Clancy games. . If they don't like something, they'll tell you.

Seven film adaptations of video games were widely released in 2023, including Five Nights at Freddys and Gran Turismo., compared to two the previous year, according to Ampere Analysis. Some 19 TV shows based on video games debuted last year. Other video game-inspired projects are in the works: Nintendo and Illumination announced plans earlier this month for a new film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. scheduled for release in 2026.

A pandemic spike in gaming during confinements further fueled video game fandomand the studios went looking for new ideas.

The Super Mario Bros. movie. was the second highest-grossing film of 2023 after Barbie, with $1.36 billion at the box office, over two comic book adaptations, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Some comic book movie fans complained that the quality of new projects began to decline, while for others the sheer number of films and TV shows became overwhelming or seemed like homework. In Wonders, a box office underperformer last That year, audiences were more likely to understand the plot if they had seen the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion in addition to the Captain Marvel prequel film.

Video games offer new characters and new worlds that can appeal to young children and their parents, such as the adventures of Sonic and Mario, and to adults looking for mature stories, such as those in the television series. The last of us. Game developers and fans are often deeply involved in adaptations, ensuring that the final product honors the source material. A generation of gamers are now occupying creative positions in Hollywood.

Michael Jonathan Smith, showrunner of Twisted Metal, an action comedy series from Sony Pictures Television on Peacock, grew up playing the video game of the same name and wanted to make sure the series retained its nostalgia factor and combat thrills of vehicles. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the main character shuttles between fortified municipalities, engaging in machine gun, ballistic missile, and other explosion-filled conflicts along the way.

The unbridled joy of playing is something I wanted to bring into watching him, Smith said. The show's creators infused it with music, like Ol Dirty Bastards' 1995 hit Shimmy Shimmy Ya and Oasis' Champagne Supernova.

Movies based on video game adaptations and released widely in theaters grossed $712.2 million at the domestic box office last year, more than double what they brought in the year before, according to Comscore . Superhero film adaptations, meanwhile, grossed about $1 billion domestically, down 42% from the previous year.

Studios are realizing that the bloom could be bad for some superhero movies, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

Risk of failure

Some adaptations have angered fans, prompting studios to make artistic changes.

Every design is now verified to within inches of its lifespan, said Marc Weinstock, president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Paramount. After the negative reaction to the trailer, Paramount held focus groups and hired a new animator to change the appearance of the lightning-fast creatures so that they would appeal to die-hard fans.

Longtime gamer Jake Morrissey of Calgary, Canada, said he was disappointed with the 2022 Halo TV show, based on the Microsoft-owned video game series of the same name, because it revealed the character's face early on main, a super soldier. known as Master Chief. In the games, the Master Chief's face is hidden behind a helmet.

It definitely disappointed the fans, the 26-year-old Morrissey said.

Kiki Wolfkill, head of Xbox intellectual property and entertainment expansion at Microsoft, said the company knew the decision would be controversial, but felt it was necessary to tell the characters' stories. The team tried to better capture the tone of the game in the second season, moving the camera closer to the characters and making combat more intimate.

The places where we deviated from canon were harder for fans to swallow if the execution wasn't there and the tone wasn't there, she said.

TV shows can attract large streaming audiences and movies can gross hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, but few films top $1 billion. Blockbuster video games, however, can generate several billion dollars in sales over their lifetime, meaning that for some game creators, film and television adaptations are more trouble than they're worth. .

If we fail, we run the risk of compromising the underlying intellectual property. So the bar is high, Strauss Zelnick, head of Grand Theft Auto maker Take-Two Interactive Software, said during an earnings conference call in November. Take-Two has so far licensed two of its properties for upcoming film adaptations, its Borderlands and BioShock series, and is cautiously considering others.

Love of the game

To avoid fan disappointment, developers and movie studios visit gaming communities on apps like Discord and Reddit to get feedback on ideas, in addition to holding traditional focus groups.

One observation: Players like it when productions prepare cinematic versions of so-called Easter eggs, messages or objects that developers hide in games to make locating them fun. In a movie or show, these are usually visual cues, such as a framed photo of a character from the associated game that the camera briefly pans to, to show die-hard fans that the creators deeply understand the original source material.

HBO Max's The Last of Us series, based on the video game of the same name, has appealed to adult audiences looking for more mature storylines. -Liane Hentscher/HBO

The more subtle it is, the more fun it is to discover, said Michal Nowakowski, co-CEO of Warsaw-based CD Projekt. Its 2022 animated television show, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, made in partnership with Japanese animation company Studio Trigger, replicated the look and street layout of the game it is based on, Cyberpunk 2077.

In the game, players navigate a fictional futuristic city as an outlaw in search of a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. Players watching Edgerunners may recognize a junkyard in the game, a nightclub called Afterlife, and the apartment building where the protagonist, David, and his mother live.

Adhan Razzaque, a 22-year-old software engineer living in Austin, Texas, noticed: “It makes me feel like production is thinking about me.

Sony Pictures Television Studios President Katherine Pope said she looks for creators and writers who are fans of the game they are adapting to ensure the authenticity of the final product. You have to love the game, Pope said, or the narrative will ring hollow.

Attracting an audience beyond ardent fans is key to the success of adaptations. In 2021, Riot Games released Arcane, an animated television series based on its hit computer game League of Legends, in which human or animal fighters called champions fight for control of each other's territory. The show quickly reached Netflix's list of the top 10 most-watched English TV shows.

We wanted our players to feel like it was for them, while still being widely available and accessible again, said Marc Merrill, chief product officer and co-founder of Riot Games, a unit of Tencent Holdings in China. A second season is expected to debut in November.

