Judges Make Biggest Cut Ever During Hollywood Week (RECAP)

Hollywood Week – Idol Arena season 22, episode 6

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

Tensions and stakes were high as grueling Hollywood Week began on American idol Sunday.

This time around, the finalists had to enter the Idol Arena, or as judge Lionel Richie calls it, the gladiator pit. In this intimate configuration, the 143 hopefuls were seated around the stage where they could fully see, hear and experience their competition. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel called each singer on site without knowing the order. They would have a trick and a move to impress the judges. Host Ryan Seacrest insisted throughout the evening that this would be the biggest cut Idol history with only 56 ultimately qualifying for the Showstopper round.

As if that wasn't enough, the hopefuls also saw Platinum ticket holders Julia Gagnon, Odell Bunton Jr. and Abi Carter perform and show why they were able to advance to the first round. You're talking about a spirit, you know what. They will also have to wait until the very end to know their fate. Who shone? Who got swallowed up and let the pressure take over? Find out if any of your favorites survived to see another day.

Triston Harper

The 15-year-old from McIntosh, Alabama, was the first called. He exuded confidence while performing Wrapped Up In Jesus. It was an original song inspired by a love story and an 86-year-old church member named Willie Mae. Luke thought he did a great job. Verdict: Sure.

Quintavieux

The 21-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, was no stranger to singing competitions as America's Got Talent alum. This worship leader and vocal coach sang Help Me by Cortt Chavis. Luke thought the passionate performance was even better than his audition. Verdict: Sure.

Hailey Mia

The 16-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, was considered to be in the Top 10 during her audition in Santa Barbara. She showed off her talents with Adele's Love In The Dark. Lionel felt that she came out in great shape. Verdict: Sure.

Emmy Russell

The 24-year-old from Nashville opened up about the pressures of being Loretta Lynn's granddaughter and battling an eating disorder from a young age. She once again opted for an original song, this time titled Like That. Katy complimented her songwriting ability, but thought she left some of her range on the table. Verdict: Sure.

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old from Dallas said he wouldn't follow the judges' advice to stop his exaggerated facial expressions. A risky bet for the graphic designer who interpreted Your Cheatin Heart by Hank Williams. All three judges gave her a standing ovation, even though Katy had to close her eyes to listen. Luke told him to stay true to himself. Verdict: Sure.

Kayko

The 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale hadn't planned to audition for Idol as he accompanied hopeful Abby Blake. He impresses the judges and is sent to Hollywood. This made the songwriter and producer wonder if he was even a part of it. He turned those feelings of imposter syndrome into an original song called What If? The judges were won over. Katy said: “You’re not the accident. You are the opportunity. Verdict: Safe

Abby Blake

The 25-year-old Nashville bar singer was intimidated by all the talent and now had to keep up with her friend. She sang Vienna by Billy Joel. Katy thought nerves got the better of her vibrato, but it was a step down from the audition. Verdict: Cut.

Jennifer Jeffries

The 17-year-old from Starkville, Mississippi, opened up about how music helped her get through tough times and hopes to inspire others. She chose an original You Were A Child about her and her siblings' struggle with mental health. That's the real thing, my boy, said Lionel. Katy followed, I don't know if you're going to win this thing, but you're going to be a star. Verdict: Sure.

Her

The 28-year-old from Manhattan brought the house down with another great song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin. Luke called it pure tonal gold and spread it like butter on Krispy Kreme donuts. Someone was hungry. Verdict: Sure.

Jacy and Mia Matthews

The sisters from Central, Alabama, entered the lion's den together. First up was 17-year-old Jacy who sang Up to the Mountain (MLK ​​Song) by Patty Griffin. Luke thought it was much better than he remembered. Then Mia, 19, continued with Mamas Broken Heart by Miranda Lambert. Lionel said she arrived in great shape. Verdict for Mia: Safe. Verdict for Jacy: Cut.

KBlocs

The 27-year-old from Montgomery, Alabama, opened up about losing her father and the impact it had. Music brought her out of the darkness. She then gave a playful, theatrical rendition of Amy Winehouse's Valerie. Katy could see a star. Verdict: Sure.

McKenna Faith Breinholt

The 25-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona, has been keeping everyone informed since she met her biological family after the initial audition. Their bond has only grown stronger. She sang When We Were Young by Adele. Luke called it one of his favorites that he's seen all year. Verdict: Sure.

He is coming

The 27-year-old New Yorker from Brooklyn was considered a Top 10 contender when he auditioned. He dedicated Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd to his mother. Lionel said he was the motivator. Verdict: Sure.

Madai Chakell

The 22-year-old content creator from Springfield, Massachusetts was looking to impress Luke today. She started with Tattooed Heart by Ariana Grande before stopping the music and asking the musician to take it back from the top. After that, she had a diva moment, shushed it and decided to perform a cappella. Luke thought he was shaking in places. Madai felt like the pianist had flipped the script, and it wasn't like they had rehearsed. Madai was given another chance. This time she asked for a chair and sang with the pianist. Maybe it will be American Humble at some point, Luke whispered. Verdict: Cut.

Camila Galavis

The 14-year-old from Miami kept the train moving with No Air in Idol champion Jordin Sparks. Lionel noticed the daughter of The single person Star Juan Pablo Galavis carried weight on his shoulders and struggled a bit. Verdict: Cut.

Kaibrienne KB Richins

The 20-year-old from Henefer, Utah, decided to step out of her comfort zone and performed How Could You by Jessie Murph. She said the song evoked different emotions, alluding to past childhood traumas in her life. Tears flowed not only from KB but also from the other hopefuls and judges. I know where you were singing from. I am very proud of what you do, said Lionel. Verdict: Sure.

Will Mosley

The 23-year-old from Hazelhurst, Ga., was happy to play for Lionel this time while he didn't have a flight to catch. He played Whiskey and You by Chris Stapleton. Katy was impressed and called it an authentic country. She said: I'm afraid of you and I like it. On.

Kennedy Reid

The 23-year-old mortician from New Albany, Indiana, could have awakened the dead with his powerful rendition of the traditional hymn How Great Thou Art. Katy called it a Cinderella story. Did you know it was inside you all this time? » asked Katy. Lionel added a Hallelujah. Verdict: Sure.

Ziggy

This colorful 23-year-old Dutchman almost didn't attend Hollywood Week due to visa issues. However, the Dutch Idol the former made a late entry into fashion. He paid tribute to his father in Kodaline's All I Want. Katy noticed how he began to break down other people's judgments and how they would relate to what he did. Verdict: Sure.

American idolSundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC