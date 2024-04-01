Actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27

Chance Perdomowho starred in Netflix series 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and Amazon Prime Video series “Gen V”, died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle accident, his publicist confirmed in a statement to Variety on Saturday (March 30).

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely death of Chance Perdomos following a motorcycle accident,” the statement read. “Authorities have indicated that no other person was involved. involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved most. We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother.

The publicist did not reveal the location of the Anglo-American actor's death, and Los Angeles police officials could not confirm whether it happened in Los Angeles, according to Varietywho also noted that the Los Angeles coroner's office did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

Perdomo was best known for his roles as Ambroise Spellman in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Andrew Anderson on “Gen V,” a spinoff of the comedy series “The Boys.”

We can't really understand this. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person, the producers of 'Gen V,' said in a joint statement obtained by Variety. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry to the Chances family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.