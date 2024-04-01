Actor Chance Perdomo, Star of 'Gen V' and 'Sabrina,' Dies at 27





“The Frightening Adventures of Sabrina”: Netflix already has a series to celebrate Halloween Today, the entertainment world is in mourning. Chance Perdomo, 27-year-old young actor, He died following a motorcycle accident, as confirmed by its representatives. The talented artist was known for playing Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, or Andre Anderson, in the famous television series “Gen V”. “His passion for the arts and his insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and His warmth will live on in those he loved most.. We respectfully request that the family's desire for privacy, as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother, be respected,” the family and its representatives reported in a statement shared with the newspaper. The Hollywood Reporter. The producers of GEN V have released a statement regarding the tragic passing of Chance Perdomos. “We can't really understand this. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense.” pic.twitter.com/ghl06UAGMd – Discussing the film (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2024 Perdomo's last role was that of protagonist in the spin off from 'The Boys'in the series “Gen V”, in which he plays Andre Anderson, a student at the fictional Godolkin University capable of manipulating metal. #the boys #fyp #rip #acting original sound – Monday @waitingtiltuesday GEN V was one of the best shows of 2023. Rest in peace Chance Perdomo. Really gone too soon #genv A life of success Perdomo was born in Los Angeles on October 19, 1996 and raised in England. From a very young age, he wanted to devote himself to the world of theater and participated in several short films and television series. One of his most important roles was that of Ambrose Spellman in the series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”. Ambroise was a powerful sorcerer specializing in necromancy which was initially under house arrest and was characterized by giving advice to the protagonist. In addition to his starring roles, Perdomo had a recurring role in the “After” film series as Landon Gibson. He also made appearances in “Midsomer Murders”, “Killed by My Debt”, for which received a BAFTA nominationand in “Hetty Feather” and “Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.” What will happen to the “V gene”? 'Gen V' arrived in late September 2023 in the midst of a cast strike and became a hit with critics, earning a second season renewal. After the announcement of Perdomo's death, the filmmakers announced that production has been permanently stopped. #GenV Production of S2 has been delayed indefinitely following the death of Chance Perdomo Filming was set to begin in April pic.twitter.com/PMmVQCyMdY – Crave for culture (@CultureCrave) March 30, 2024 For their part, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, creators of “Gen V,” said the series’ family was “devastated by this sudden death.” We can't completely understand this. “For those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented actor.”

