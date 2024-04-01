Chance Perdomo: the 27-year-old Anglo-American actor dies in a motorcycle accident





By Sam HancockBBC News

Photo: CALMAPLE – WATTPAD Actor Chance Perdomo, best known for his role in the Netflix horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrinadied in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27, his publicist announced. The British-American star was born in Los Angeles and raised in Southampton. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 2019 Bafta TV Awards for his role in the BBC Three drama. Killed by my debt. “His insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him,” the publicist said in a statement. “His warmth will continue among those he loved most,” added the statement seen by the BBC's American partner, CBS, before asking that Perdomo's family be given “privacy as they mourn the loss of his beloved son and brother. Details about where the accident took place, or how it was caused, have not yet been shared. CBS reports that the rep said “no other people were involved.” In addition to playing wizard Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix drama, Perdomo starred as Andre Anderson in the Amazon Prime superhero series. Generation V. In a statement released by Amazon MGM Studios and Generation V co-producers Sony Pictures Television, the actor is called “charming” and an “enthusiastic force of nature.” “Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense,” they said. Statements from the producers of Gen V, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television following the tragic death of Chance Perdomo: pic.twitter.com/YjO5dQiP4a Philippe Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 30, 2024 Perdomo studied law after leaving school and began his acting career in 2017 with a role in the CBBC series. Hetty Plume. His role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina saw him named among Bafta's 'Breakthrough Brits' in 2019. After being nominated for the Bafta Award for Best Actor that same year, Perdomo told BBC Newsbeat that he had been “overwhelmed” by the reaction to Killed by my debt – a docudrama based on the true story of Jerome Rogers, a motorcycle courier in London who found himself saddled with debt and committed suicide. In the run-up to the Bafta awards ceremony in May 2019, a local newspaper reported that Perdomo had returned to his old secondary school in Southampton to give a talk to year 10 students. “He talked to them about working hard and he told them it was just his passion for theater and not fame that got him to where he is now,” said Jason Ashley, director of the Redbridge Community School. Southern Daily Echo at the time.

