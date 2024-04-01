Nickelodeon Star Matthew Underwood Quit Acting After Agent Assaulted Him At 19

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

“Zoey 101” actor Matthew Underwood claims he was sexually harassed and then assaulted by his agent when he was 19.

His experiences, which he shared on Instagram, prompted his departure from Los Angeles and also ended his pursuit of an acting career.

Underwood posted a lengthy message on social media in response to what appeared to be harassment over her silence following the release of the documentary “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which exposed the toxic work environment behind the scenes of some of the most beloved children's shows of the 90s.

“I know a lot of people want me to respond to the Quiet on Set documentary. I'm going to share with you something that I never thought I'd have to talk about publicly because, honestly, it's none of your business anyway,” she said. writes Underwood. .

“When I was 12, I was groomed and molested by my best friends' stepfather. I lost the best friends I ever had because I couldn't spend time with them without feeling the personal disgust and betrayal caused by a man I trusted as a father,” he continued.

“When I was 19, I was sexually harassed and then assaulted by my agent at the time, who had spent quite a bit of time building trust with me as a friend and mentor. Again , my trust was betrayed and my self-image was shattered.”

The former actor starred as Logan Reese on “Zoey 101” with Jamie Lynn Spears from 2005 to 2008, then reprized his role for the 2023 film “Zoey 102.”

Underwood, now 33, admitted he was writing the Instagram post under pressure from the outside world. “Well, lately a lot of people have been blowing up my emails saying they hope my mom and I die and burn in hell. I get called a pedophile advocate and stuff like that. jazz. I spent many years rebuilding myself. -the image and these hateful comments have little effect on me today.”

He hoped that by sharing his own story, people would recognize “that just because someone doesn't shout from the rooftops that pedophiles are bad or that people suck doesn't mean they don't have their own reasons for remaining silent. , good reasons, personal reasons.”

“I've never had a bad experience working on the set of a Nickelodeon series and I've never had a bad experience with Dan. [Schneider]” Underwood wrote. “I have nothing to add to the conversation that anyone would want to hear. I like to believe that people have the capacity to be better humans and Dan seems to recognize that he has been an a-hole in the past.

“I like to believe that he is very capable of being a creator and a colleague that everyone can enjoy working with. I don't expect to work with him again, I just want to good to all those who want to be better.”

Representatives for Underwood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The documentary shows Schneider's rise through the network ranks to become an in-demand producer despite allegations that he fostered a toxic work environment while working on shows including “All That,” “Drake & Josh” and “The Amanda Show” with Amanda. Bynes.

In a video interview obtained by Fox News Digital, Schneider admitted that watching the documentary was “very difficult.” He told “iCarly” actor BooG!e that he had some apologies to make.

“Monitoring the last two nights has been very difficult,” Schneider said. “Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and which I regret. I certainly owe some people a pretty sincere apology.”

In the documentary, “Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell detailed allegations of sexual abuse against Brian Peck, an actor and dialogue coach hired by Nickelodeon. Peck was indicted in 2003 and convicted of lewd act against a child and oral copulation with a person under 16 and spent 16 months in prison.

“When Drake and I talked and he told me what happened, I was more devastated by it than anything that had ever happened to me in my career thus far. And I told him said: I'm here for you. What do you need?” Schneider called back.

In the documentary, Bell noted, “Really, the only person I remember being there for me was Dan. [Schneider]”.

After Bell revealed her sexual abuse allegations against Brian Peck, Nickelodeon released a statement to Fox News Digital. “Now that Drake Bell has revealed his identity as a plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he endured, and we salute and support the force needed to come forward,” it said. the press release.