Karan Johar on Bollywood's Gender Politics and Reema Maya's New Project

Indian director-producer Karan Johar concluded the lecture section of the inaugural Cinevesture International Film Festival with a lively conversation that focused on working with the right people and the changing gender politics in Bollywood, even blurting out some new projects from his Dharma Productions slate.

Johar, who is having a busy year as a producer with Love story on Prime Video and Show time on Disney+ Hotstar, began the session by explaining how he surrounds himself with people “who know all facets of cinema, not just the general public” – even though they have openly criticized his work in the past.

He used the example of indie maverick Anurag Kashyap and producer Somen Mishra, now head of content at Dharma and its OTT division Dharmatic Entertainment, who cited him on the popular blog 'Passion of Cinema'.

“I think I was their favorite target. But when Rensil D'Silva suggested that Anurag was the perfect person to write dialogues for Kurbaan, I said sure, let’s call him! Why does it matter what he thinks of me? And Anurag ended up walking into my office with a lot of apprehension, wondering if a whole gang was going to attack him. But I gave him a big hug.

As for Mishra – the outspoken producer once told Johar that he slept through his 2001 Bollywood blockbuster, Sometimes there is happiness and sometimes there is sadness.. “But I wasn’t offended, I laughed. It's a three hour and 32 minute film and it's not an easy film to watch. It takes the patience of the Dalai Lama to follow through. »

Johar added that Mishra deserves all the credit for Love story, an anthology from six new filmmakers, including Shazia Iqbal and Vivek Soni now both making their Dharma debut. Another of the six, Collin D'Cunha, is working on a series, Call me Baefor Dharmatic and Prime Video.

He also let slip that Reema Maya, whose short film Night Burger performed at last year's Sundance Film Festival, is working on a series version of his 2012 hit Student of the year: “But it will be done in his way, and certainly not in mine. I just want it to be her voice and make it her own.

In a conversation peppered with amusing anecdotes and more honest moments, Johar also explained how his portrayal of women has changed throughout his career – moving away from the traditional female roles of early blockbusters. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai And Sometimes there is happiness and sometimes there is sorrow. – to his last film as director, Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaniwhich mocks both the patriarchy and cancel culture.

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai There are a lot of flawed policies when it comes to gender, but I didn't know any better at the time because I was still growing as a human being. Now we know that a man chasing a woman is not romantic, it is harassment. And you realize over time that you just followed the norms because of the commerce around it.

But it has its limits, like when Shabana Azmi asks to wear a plain cotton sari and remove makeup for certain scenes in Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahani, requests which he absolutely refused. “I put a fan on her and she asked me 'what is the source of this wind?' Where did that come from?’, and I said it came from me!! She said “none of this makes sense to me,” and I told her it’s not supposed to make sense. If you agree to work with me, that in itself is not a very wise decision.

Johar also spoke about Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, a violent action film produced with Guneet Monga, which does not correspond to Dharma at all. The film premiered in Toronto's Midnight Madness section last year and was picked up by Lionsgate for North America and the UK. The release in India is scheduled for July 5 and the rest of the world on July 4.

Describing the film as “the biggest challenge and the biggest risk” that Dharma has ever invested in, Johar also said that he hopes it will be the start of many genre films in India: “We have seen Train to Busanwe saw Lowering, we have seen that genre films like this garner immense love all over the world. But this has never happened before in India.

Johar's conversation was the final session of the inaugural Cinevesture International Film Festival, which took place March 27-31 in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh. The new event, focused on film producers and financing, presented 20 projects to potential partners and investors, organized four days of seminars, workshops and masterclasses, and screened a program of recent films from the festival.

Speakers also included Shekhar Kapur, actor-producers Richa Chaddha and Ali Faizal, SonyLiv content head Saugata Mukherjee, who spoke about the streamer's commissioning strategy, and actors Survinder Vicky, Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande , Roshan Mathew and Jaideep Ahlawat.