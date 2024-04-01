'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V' Actor Chance Perdomo Dies at 27





Chance Perdomo, the actor who appeared in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina And Generation V, died at the age of 27. The news was shared by the actor's publicist yesterday (March 30), who confirmed that the actor was killed in a motorcycle accident. The statement read: On behalf of the family and their representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely death of Chance Perdomos following a motorcycle accident. Although details of the accident have not yet been announced, CBS reported that the publicist said no other people were involved.” The actor recently appeared in Generation V – a spin-off of the Prime Video series The boys. In this film, Perdomo plays Andre, a student at a university founded by Vought International, where superheroes are allowed to wield their powers. Following the news of Perdomos' death, the show's producers shared a statement saying they were devastated by the news of the actors' sudden passing. The statement said: We can't really understand this. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person, writing even about him in the past tense. that does not make sense. In their own statement, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which also produces Generation V, added: The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television send their sincere thoughts and support to the Chances family and all those who loved them during this difficult time. Production was shut down for a second season. The British-American star won Best Actor at the 2019 Bafta TV Awards for his role in the BBC Three drama series. Killed by my debt. Perdomo studied law at university after leaving school and began his acting career in 2017 with a role in the CBBC series, Hetty Plume. Perdomo spoke to NME in 2019 about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Talking about his characters' difficult storylines in the series, he said: I live for the most difficult scenes. You can really see who the character is and how he behaves. “The internal environment really comes to the fore. It's very satisfying to be able to see Ambrose come into action because I feel like it's kind of necessary for it to get darker for him. He's putting the pieces together from his past and travels in this world as a free man. This is breaking news – more will follow.

