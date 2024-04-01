Generative AI in art: how artists are using it

Artist Refik Anadol uses generative AI to produce images, seen here as part of the exhibition 'Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive' at Serpentine North, London. Hugo Glendinning | Courtesy of Refik Anadol Studio and Serpentine.

The art world, like many industries, is grappling with how to best use artificial intelligence, particularly in its latest form, generative AI. Image generators like Midjourney and OpenAI's DALL-E 3 can produce images from written prompts, and this technology has been used to create a magazine cover, win an art prize And dress the pope in a white down jacket. Some artists CNBC spoke with described the technology's potential as scary or threatening, or expressed concerns about copyright. But they also said they were excited about what generative AI could bring. Installation artist Rubem Robierb was “shocked” when he first saw what generative AI could do, he told CNBC by phone. “At its beginnings, [generative] AI can create more images in a second [than] the human brain can even process. This is not necessarily a good thing, but we are all here forced into the experience,” he said in a follow-up email. Robierb specializes in sculpture and a piece entitled “Dandara” was exhibited in New York, in memory of Dandara dos Santos, a transgender woman who was killed in Fortaleza, Brazil, while making “Dream Machine,” a large pair of butterfly wings commissioned by Celebrity Cruises for Edge, its billion-dollar cruise ship.

The artist Rubem Robierb with his sculpture “Dream Machine”. Robierb wants “legal limits” to be introduced to protect the intellectual property of artists. Ruben Robierb

The artist, based between New York and Miami, said he has not yet used AI in his work. But he described it as “not a matter of choice” and added that he was thinking about how and when to use it. “We can also see it as a threat to creativity. As things currently stand, [generative] AI relies on known images, known artwork, and known artists to complete a task. Legal boundaries must be created in order to protect intellectual property,” Robierb said. In Europe, the European Commission AI Law aims to regulate this technology, based on the risk it presents in terms of citizens' rights or security, and is expected to come into force in about two years, according to a December report. Press release.

Generative art

Using generative AI ethically is a key consideration for the London gallery. Serpentinewhich has been developing AI projects with artists since 2014, according to its CEO Bettina Korek. One of the gallery's current exhibitions, Refik Anadol's Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive, features large-scale AI-generated artworks, such as “Artificial Realities: Coral,” created from 'around 135 million images of “openly visible” corals. accessible online,” according to a press release. “AI seems very far from our type of human experience. But Refik has created such an immersive and sensory experience,” Korek told CNBC via video call. “The public learns about the art first, and then the technology,” she said, adding that Anadol has focused on the importance of using “ethically sourced” data to form the The AI ​​that produces the images.

Artist Refik Anadol used generative AI to create artwork, seen here at the “Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive” exhibition at the Serpentine North gallery in London, UK. Hugo Glendinning | Courtesy of Refik Anadol Studio and Serpentine.

Anadol used what it calls a “large natural model”, where data from London's Natural History Museum and the Smithsonian Institution, among others, was used to train an AI to produce content for work titled “Living archives: great natural model”, which was shown for the first time at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January. Ethically sourcing data to train AI is part of a “much larger conversation that we're thinking about with artists,” Korek said, and Serpentine's fourth report on future art ecosystems, released in March, called on public institutions to “see themselves as brokers of the role of AI in society. » Other galleries, like 37xDubai in the United Arab Emirates, are turning to AI-generated art. The venue's exhibition, Generative: Art & Systems, features the work of artists including Julian Espagnon, who blends design, code and art, according to gallery founder and CEO Danilo S. Carlucci.

What are we doing to replace the human experience?

When asked if generative art could match the value of art created by humans, Carlucci said that generative art involves creativity and skill, in an email to CNBC. “Some of the artists in our exhibition are very technical and have a very good understanding of code. The works they create take hours of work and, like traditional art, the story behind their pieces is accompanied of a… thoughtful message.” he said. At the Serpentine, the gallery's Arts Technologies team is working on a number of AI projects, including an exhibition that will explore “the dark corridors of what it means to be an artist in the age of AI” by artists and musicians Holly Herndon and Mat Dryhurst, which will open in the fall, according to a release. Dryhurst and Herndon are also co-founders of Spawning, an organization focused on data governance for AI. One of its products, search engine Was I trainedallows users to see if their work and images have been used to train some of the large language models that are behind generative AI, with the option to prevent their use in the future. AI platforms Stability and Hugging Face are two of the generative platforms using the Have I Been Trained registry, and Spawning is “actively courting” OpenAI and Midjourney, according to Jordan Meyer, its co-founder and CEO, in an email to CNBC .

AI as an artist’s “tool”

Abstract artist Shane Guffogg has mixed feelings about AI. He described AI as “a tool,” during a video call with CNBC. “Some of it is scary. Some of it is exciting because it allowed me to unlock what I was hearing 'sensorially,'” he said. Guffogg synesthesiaa sensory condition that means he equates individual colors with particular musical notes, and he wanted to create a musical composition based on his art that could be performed by a pianist. He contacted software developers to help him do this for a piece called “Sounds of Color” that is part of an exhibition he will present in Venice, Italy, starting April 20, but discovered that some developers wanted to replace the human element with technology. “They wanted it to be completely AI-generated, not just from my paintings, but from my movements. And the human element is removed. And I just said, 'No, I'm not going to do this,'” Guffogg said. .

California-based artist Shane Guffogg worked with an AI software programmer and a pianist to create an exhibition in Venice, Italy, between April and November. He said AI technology was both “scary” and “exciting”. Shane Guffogg