Family Fun Awaits This Summer in Southwest Wyoming

The following is partner content from Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

Plan an unforgettable adventure in southwest Wyoming.

Here, Sweetwater County's many natural playgrounds provide all kinds of opportunities to get outside and play. Beyond outdoor escapes, you'll find exciting summer shows, opportunities to view desert wildlife, and a historical look at the Great American West at a variety of museums.

For the ultimate summer vacation experience, here is a list of our top eight adventures:

1. Explore Flaming Gorge Country

Flaming Gorge Country is an experience not to be missed when visiting Rock Springs and Green River. This national recreation area offers more than 207,000 acres of outdoor adventure, ideal for hiking, fishing, mountain biking, mountain biking, and camping.

The best way to explore the region is with an all-inclusive package. Visit the fiery gorges. Travel with friends and family on a guided bus tour through stunning desert landscapes on one of 37 designated All-American routes in the United States. Discover spectacular canyons and rock formations, learn about local history, and spot roaming creatures, like antelope, wild horses, bighorn sheep, and eagles.

2. Attend a show

Summer in Sweetwater County means sunny weather, outdoor thrills, and events like no other. The Great Wyoming Show attracts crowds from all over the country and features a concert series, carnival, local cuisine and daily entertainment. THE National High School Finals Rodeo attracts runners from around the world with 1,500 competitors and more than 100,000 enthusiastic fans flocking to the Sweetwater Events Complex.

3. Spend a day on the water

Plan a day to Flamboyant Lake Gorges for boating, jet skiing, water skiing and fishing. The lake has nine boat launches and three marinas, so you'll have plenty of places to launch or rent a boat, from houseboats to kayaks. Lake Flaming Gorge also offers some of the best cold water fishing in the country, including trout, channel catfish, monkfish and kokanee salmon.

In Green RiverWater adventurers will love kayaking, canoeing, rafting, and tubing. Expedition Island and Green River Whitewater Park and Tubing Canal. Or cool off with the kids at the free Evers Park Water Park nearby.

4. See the White Mountain Petroglyphs

Discover Native American rock carvings and petroglyphs at White Mountain. This stunning site gives us a glimpse into the life and culture of the indigenous people who lived in this region 1,000 years ago. Take a quarter-mile hike to a 300-foot sandstone cliff, where you'll see carvings carved by the area's earliest inhabitants.

5. Ride the Killpecker Sand Dunes

THE Killpecker Sand Dunes are popular among motorsport enthusiasts. Bring or rent ATVs and dirt bikes for a thrilling off-road experience on dunes up to 100 feet high. As you explore this 11,000-acre region, admire the stunning rock outcroppings, buttes and spires that dot the landscape, such as the famous boar's tusk.

You can also try surfing or sledding down the dunes on a sandboard or sled. Non-motorists of all ages will enjoy sliding down these sandy slopes. Buy your equipment at Explore Rock Springs and the Green River Visitor Center in Rock Springs or get a rental at Rockin Rollin Rentals & Sales and hit the slopes.

6. Go dinosaur hunting

Yes, you read correctly: dinosaur hunting. Millions of years ago, southwest Wyoming was a dinosaur mecca. Today you can see hundreds of fossils discovered in the area. Visit the Western Wyoming Community College Museum of Natural History to learn more about the archaeological and geological discoveries of the region. Plus, you can see five life-size dinosaur replicas, including a fierce Tyrannosaurus rex.

7. Immerse yourself in Western history

A crossroads for weary travelers during the 1800s, Sweetwater County is steeped in Wild West history. Get a glimpse of Rock Springs' mining and outlaw past at Rock Springs Historical Museum. HAS Sweetwater County Historical Museum In Green Riveryou will discover 19th artifacts and photographs from the century, such as a Buffalo Sharps rifle and Sioux artwork. Explore abandoned mines and learn their stories by visiting the Superior Museum. Travel back in time with a ghost town tour of Trusted drink or a walk alongside pioneers and outlaws trails.

8. Spot extraordinary wildlife

With its desert terrain and mountainous landscapes, Sweetwater County is home to a number of rare species and unrivaled wildlife viewing. THE Wild Horses of Pilot Butte are a famous herd of more than 1,000 individuals descended from horses of the Wild West. For the best viewing opportunities, take the 24 miles off-grid panoramic loop.

Another nature destination not to be missed is Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, where you can spot moose, pronghorn, elk, trumpeter swans, short-horned lizards and more. Additionally, the refuge offers opportunities for fishing, hunting, bird watching, camping, and mountain biking.