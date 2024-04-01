I was disrespected in Sacha Baron Cohen's film: Rebel Wilson





Australian actress Rebel Wilson says starring in comedy film Grimsby was “the worst professional experience of my career”. The Pitch Perfect actress starred alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, 52, in the 2016 comedy about a spy and his dimwitted brother, and said she felt “disrespected on set.” It comes after Wilson, 44, revealed on Instagram that his upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, would include a chapter about Borat actor Baron Cohen. Speaking to the Sunday Times, she said: “It turned out to be the worst professional experience of my career. » “It's one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it's another for someone else to humiliate you,” she added. Wilson said she thought the costumes were chosen to “see all the cellulite on my thighs and a top to show off the biggest part of my arm”, leaving her feeling “that I was something to could be mocked and degraded because of my size.” She also said she felt her character was “belittled” after a stripper was hired to portray her running naked on a football field. Wilson returned months later for reshoots of the film. “The fact that I then went back…I was ashamed of myself. Why do I have such low self-esteem? The actress and TV presenter said she left “shaken” and added that “it took her months to get over it.” Wilson said she didn't say more at the time for fear of being labeled a “troublemaker.” The Bridesmaids actress also reflected on how she used her image to further her career and said making herself look “ugly” was part of her plan. “When I was younger, I deliberately made myself less attractive,” Wilson said. “I wanted to make something of myself, have a great career and make a lot of money,” she added. “I knew I wouldn't be taken seriously like Cate Blanchett or Nicole Kidman, but I quickly realized that the bigger you were, the more the audience laughed. “So I had my guts out and I wore micro shorts on stage, no makeup, stuff that horrified my mother. “It was a very conscious decision to look ugly. It was part of my plan. Wilson is known for playing comedic characters such as Fat Amy in the American musical comedy Pitch Perfect (2012) and its two sequels. She also starred in the film Jojo Rabbit (2019) by Taika Waititi and the musical comedy Cats (2019) directed by Tom Hooper. Representatives for Baron Cohen have been contacted for comment.

