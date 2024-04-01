Gen V actor Chance Perdomo's tragic final social media post about his motorcycle just days before his fatal accident at age 27.

Chance Perdomo's last haunting social media post was a photo of a motorcycle, just days before his fatal bicycle accident at age 27, which reportedly happened Friday night.

The Gen V actor shared the photo with his 1 million followers, along with a selfie he took withwhile lying on a sofa.

Chance wrote on Instagram: “Day 77. Final calm before storm. #returnontheroad'

The British-American actor, known for his roles as Andre Anderson in Gen V and Ambrose Spellman in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, was killed in a vehicle accident, according to authorities.

Tributes have been pouring in for Chance Perdomo, including from his Amazon Prime superhero series co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, who led the tributes to the star.

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 30, who plays Luke Riordan/Golden Boy in The Boys spin-off, tweeted: “It hurts. A lot. What a talented young actor and what a great friend – gone way too soon. It was a pleasure working with him at GenV. RIP Chance'

Responding to one of his followers sharing a photo from the show showing Patrick and Chance's characters hugging, Patrick admitted: “Damn, that just made me cry.”

Dan Beirne, who plays Social Media Jeff, Godolkin University's social media manager in the series, also paid tribute.

He shared a photo of Chance on his Instagram Stories and captioned it: “I probably spent five days with him but that was enough to know that he was so funny and talented and generous and joyful. His smile made lit up a room.

While Robert Bazzocchi, who plays one of Andre's Godolkin classmates, Liam, reflected on his first meeting with Chance at the table read in the Gen V pilot.

Commenting on Prime Video's statement on Instagram, he wrote: “Wow. The first thing I told him during the pilot table read was that he was one of my favorite actors in “Sabrina.”

“He is a remarkable character. So much talent and a warm soul. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, may he rest in peace.

Gen V producers released an emotional statement following the news, writing: “We can't really understand this.

Filmmaker Rachel Talalay, who directed an episode of Sabrina, shared a clip from the table read and wrote, “I am so saddened to hear of Chance Perdomo's passing. What a wonderful man

“To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past makes no sense. We are truly sorry to Chance's family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.

While Amazon MGM and Sony Productions Television wrote: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. [We] We express our sincere thoughts and support to Chance's family and all those who loved him during this difficult time.

The statements were shared and reposted by several The Boys stars, including Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara and Jack Quaid.

AndLaz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk on The Boys, commented on series creator Eric Kripke's repost of the statement, saying, “I'm so sorry Eric. Sending love to his family and all the members of his tribe.

While Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also wrote a heartfelt tribute, calling Chance a “soulful human being” and admitting his passing was “heartbreaking and stunning”.

Chance's reps issued a statement to Deadline that read: “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved the most. more.

“We ask that we respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Chance first appeared in the short film Longfield Drive as Rodell in 2016 and went on to star in TV shows such as Midsomer Murders and Sabrina.

In 2020, he was included in the top 10 Brits to watch in 2020, alongside rapper Stormzy and actress/model Jodie Turner-Smith.

His publicist confirmed the tragic news of his death with Variety, saying in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely passing of Chance Perdomos following a motorcycle accident."

Chance first appeared in the short film Longfield Drive as Rodell in 2016 and went on to star in TV shows such as Midsomer Murders and Sabrina (pictured in the show in 2020).

Following his death, production on the second season of Gen V was officially delayed, with the creators tasked with deciding whether to revise the scripts to say goodbye to the character of Chance or seek a replacement actor (June photo) .

Following his death, production on the second season of Gen V was officially delayed.

Cast and producers were scheduled to gather Saturday afternoon for the first read of Season 2 of the series, in preparation for filming which begins April 8 in Toronto, according toDeadline.

The creators of the series must now decide whether to revise the scripts to say goodbye to the character of Chance or to look for a replacement actor for the role, according to the media.

In The Boys spinoff, Chance played Andre, who possessed magnetic manipulation superpowers, alongside stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Asa Germann and Shelley Conn.