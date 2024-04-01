Entertainment
Bad Bunny, Chuck D and Wanda Sykes headline April entertainment in DC area
Here's a look at fun events in the DC area this month.
April showers bring May flowers, but April Fools brings fun!
Here's a look at fun events in the DC area this month.
April Entertainment Guide
April 1: Nicki Minaj at Capital One Arena
April 1-7: Words, Rhythms & Life Festival
April 1-7: The Arlington Players stage “The Prom”
April 1-21: “Nancy” at the Mosaïque Theater
April 1-28: “At the Wedding” at the Studio Theater
April 1-28: “Penelope” at the Signature Theater
April 1-May 5: “Unknown Soldier” on the arena stage
April 1-May 18: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theater
April 1-June 16: Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Toby's Dinner Theater
April 2: Nicki Minaj at CFG Bank Arena
April 2: Jena Friedman at the DC Comedy Loft
April 3-28: “Sunset Baby” at Anacostia Playhouse
April 4: Alan Ruck screens 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' at Warner Theater
April 4: Colin Hay of Men at Work at Capital One Hall
April 4: Buddy Guy at Lyric Baltimore
April 4: “Ripley” premieres on Netflix
April 4-5: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley
April 4-7: Annapolis Film Festival
April 5: “Scoop” premieres on Netflix
April 5: Lotus at 9:30 a.m. Club
April 5: Lauren Graham at the Lincoln Theater
April 5: Disney DJ Night at the Howard Theater
April 5-7: Medium white band at Birchmere
April 6: Regina Belle at the Bethesda Theater
April 6-7: “WrestleMania 40” on Peacock
April 6-May 5: “Webster’s B*tch” at the Keegan Theater
April 7: Series finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO
April 7: “Carmina Burana” by the Choral Arts Society of Washington at the Kennedy Center
April 8: Gershwin Prize for Elton John and Bernie Taupin on PBS
April 9: “Bad Bunny” at Capital One Arena
April 9: Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall at Wolf Trap
April 9-21: “Peter Pan” at the National Theater
April 9-21: “Message in a Bottle” at the Kennedy Center
April 9-May 5: Ralph Fiennes stars in “Macbeth” at the Shakespeare Theater
April 11 : Richard Thompson at the wolf trap
April 12: “Civil War” at the cinema
April 12: “Franklin” premieres on Apple TV+
April 12: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor
April 12: Los Lobos at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
April 12: Bernard Ebb Songwriting Competition Prize at Strathmore
April 13: Josh Turner at the Hollywood Casino during the Charles Town races
April 13: Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall at the Weinberg Center
April 13: David Sedaris at Strathmore
April 13: Jim Norton at Rams Head Annapolis
April 14: Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott at the Kennedy Center
April 14: “Who’s live anyway?” » at the Warner Theater
April 14: Northern Virginia Symphony Orchestra performs 'Looney Tunes'
April 15-16: Yola in Atlantis
April 16-July 7: “Hair” at the Signature Theater
April 17: Sneaky Puppy at the Kennedy Center
April 17: Phil Rosenthal of “Somebody Feed Phil” at the Warner Theater
April 18: Chuck D of Public Enemy at the Weinberg Center
April 18: John Mellencamp at the DAR Constitution Hall
April 18-28: DC Film Festival
April 18-21: Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald at Blues Alley
April 19: Robyn Hitchcock at the Hamilton
April 19: Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Ravi Coltrane at the Kennedy Center
April 19-21: Dan Soder at DC Improv
April 20: Wammie Music Awards at Capital One Hall
April 20: Chelsea manager at Lyric Baltimore
April 20: “The Lebowski Experience” at Pearl Street Warehouse
April 20-21: Wanda Sykes at the Warner Theater
April 20-May 12: “Amm(i)gone” at the Woolly Mammoth Theater
April 23: Chris Thile at the Kennedy Center
April 23-28: “The Illusionists” at the Kennedy Center
April 24: Derek Hough at Capital One Hall
April 24: “The Big Door Prize” Season 2 on Apple TV+
April 25: Rodrigo and Gabriela at Capital One Hall
April 25: Brandy Clark at Birchmere
April 25: Stanley Jordan at Rams Head Annapolis
April 25-28: Jordan Rock at DC Improv
April 26: Terence Blanchard in Strathmore
April 26: Stand at CFG Bank Arena
April 26: “Challengers” hits theaters
April 26: Africa stop! at the Weinberg Center
April 26-27: NSO Tribute to Leonard Cohen at the Kennedy Center
April 26-27: The Whispers at the Bethesda Theater
April 27: BJ the Chicago Kid at Birchmere
April 28: Take 6 at Birchmere
April 29: Signature Theater pays tribute to Nathan Lane
April 30: The black crows to the anthem
