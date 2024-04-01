



WILLIAMSBURG Aura CuriAtlas Physical Theater and the William & Mary Department of Theater and Dance present “The Zombie Life: A Seminar for Humans Seeking Conversion” April 12-14 in the Phi Beta Kappa Memorial Hall Studio Theater. Physical theater is described byCity Academyas a performance that prioritizes movement as a key storytelling medium over words or music. He may also incorporate techniques such as mime, gesture and modern dance to create performance pieces. Although it is not uncommon for this type of performance to feature no dialogue, this performance will include text. The premise of the show is a self-help seminar presented by a therapist with a unique cure for life's difficulties: becoming a zombie. His convert assistants provide testimonies, but as the seminar unfolds, they verge dangerously on the script, asking the question: Should we all convert? Or are there secrets in life that even this therapy can't cure? “The Zombie Life” is written by Chris Gavaler and directed by Joan Gavaler. Performers include Clifford Clark, Kevin Clauberg, Chasida Taylor, Ed Whitacre and Allison White. After the seminar, there will be an opportunity for conversation with the cast and crew. The content on this show covers a range of mental health topics. Aura CuriAtlas, led by artistic director Gavaler, was founded in 2013 and is known for its collaborative creation and inventive blending of forms, including dance, theater and acrobatics. The company strives to keep the qualities of lightness (Aura), strength (Atlas) and play (Curiosity) at the center. Its use of physical storytelling is how Aura CuriAtlas works to create meaningful, engaging and thought-provoking stories. The company has toured the United States and abroad and presented performances and workshops in digital spaces. “The Zombie Life” is made possible with support from the Williamsburg Area Arts Commission, the York County Arts Commission, the William & Mary Department of Theater and Dance and the Sumner-Rand Foundation. The representations are: Friday April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday April 13, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday April 14, 2 p.m. The show received support from the Sumner-Rand Foundation, making tickets free this year. For more information or to book tickets, visit the official website Aura CuriAtlas Website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/latest-news/2024/04/01/the-zombie-life-a-seminar-for-humans-seeking-conversion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos