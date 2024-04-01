Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER sparks comments from country fans, BeyHive

Global superstar Beyoncé released her eighth studio album and debut country album, “COWBOY CARTER,” on Friday. It contains 27 songs totaling 79 minutes, which almost reaches the 80-minute capacity of a CD. Both political and personal, the album is composed of broken song fragments, spoken introductions, and heavy-handed Western motifs.

The genre's new influences have sparked comments from Beyoncé followers and country fans alike — although there may be more overlap than we think. The Daily invited two of us to discuss the album and share our thoughts.

Jillian, country music fan:

“COWBOY CARTER” embraces Americana while analyzing its flaws. As a fan of country music, I was intrigued by how Beyoncé would fit into the genre – and even change it. I am delighted with the result.

In her feature film “SPAGHETTII,” Linda Martell – one of the first commercially successful black country singers – says: “Genres are a funny little concept, aren't they?

Indeed, the album deviates from the genre of Beyoncé's past work. Unapologetically adding her own twist to country classics, Beyoncé covers Dolly Parton's “Jolene” with attitude and later samples Nancy Sinatra's “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” in “YA YA.”

The song isn't an ode to the '60s, however. She sings, “A lot of red in this white and blue / History can't be erased” and “Are you tired of working time and a half for the half the salary? Protest has gone hand in hand with patriotism since the dawn of country music. It's only fitting that Beyoncé, long known for her conversation-provoking albums, would embrace this sentiment.

On the second track, “COWBOY CARTER,” she features four young black women pursuing careers in country music in a remake of the Beatles’ “Blackbird” – a song about the struggles of black Americans during the civil rights movement.

The version “COWBOY CARTER” sends a message about the exclusion of black country artists in America. Even if Beyoncé doesn't revolutionize the way the classic is performed, she refocuses the song around its original meaning.

The album also includes a few country radio station contenders. In an incredibly refreshing break from the polish of digital filters and programmed beats, Beyoncé features an acoustic guitar, ukulele, banjo, harmonica and grand piano.

“TEXAS HOLD 'EM” – one of the album's two lead singles, released on TKDate – has already earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. So “park your Lexus and throw away your keys,” because country listeners across America will soon be joining the BeyHive.

“I don’t think this music is what everyone expects,” Beyoncé said in a press release. “But it’s the best music I’ve ever made.”

Beyoncé grew up in Houston, where country music merged with jazz, blues and, more recently, hip-hop. Although country music's themes are more inclusive than many realize, with gospel and spirituals contributing heavily to the genre's development, most of those who perform it on a commercial scale have historically been white.

Through the haunting vocal riffs of “DAUGHTER”, the motif-rich American “II HANDS II HEAVEN” and the slow gothic “ALLIIGATOR TEARS”, she chooses to create a mixture of eras and styles that breaks with the tradition of exclusion of country.

If storytelling is a defining characteristic of country – and I think it is – we can look at “16 CARRIAGES,” another lead single from the album. The song looks back at Beyoncé's work ethic throughout her industrious career, starting with her time spent on tour buses as a 15-year-old signed to Destiny's Child.

In a post-Kacey Musgraves world where country music is increasingly semi-autobiographical, “16 CARRIAGES” is a grandiose and honest contribution.

As the vocal powerhouse sings in “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” “For things to stay the same/They have to change again.” » With “COWBOY CARTER,” Beyoncé pushes the country music industry to do some much-needed soul-searching – and continues to push the boundaries of her legacy.

Taylor, Beyoncé fan:

When Beyoncé said it's not a country album, it's a Beyoncé album, she described “COWBOY CARTER” perfectly. His “Act II” of Renaissance exceeds the superficial album by 10 to 15 tracks – the full meal of 27 songs includes preludes and interludes that contribute to the art form that is this album.

Throughout the new release there are subtle reminders that this is the second act of the Renaissance series by replacing the letter “I” with the Roman numeral “II” in several songs such as “LEVII'S JEANS” , “AMERICAN REQUIEM” AND “SPAGHETTII.”

Compared to the R&B vibe that most associate Beyoncé with, “COWBOY CARTER” sticks out like a sore thumb in the best way. Almost every song is incomparable to her earlier music, but Beyoncé's signature sound remains in every song. Beyoncé can do it all, and that's something she showcases in this album, collaborating with artists from all genres and fusing her own “country” sound.

The album opens unexpectedly on a spiritual note with “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” but speaks to a deeper message: the hatred Beyoncé received for pursuing the genre.

Specifically, the chorus lyrics: “There's a lot of chatter here/But let me be clear (Oh)/Can you hear me?” (Huh)” evoke flashbacks to Beyoncé’s 2016 “Daddy Lessons” performance at the Country Music Awards, where the audience made negative comments live.

After the performance, Beyoncé received a lot of backlash for attempting to experiment with country music. The Recording Academy also refused to consider the song in the country categories. In “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” Beyoncé says it’s time to let go of love and end the toxicity behind artists entering uncharted territory.

The song that most closely resembles what could be considered the typical Beyoncé sound, “RIIVERDANCE,” is one of my best songs on the album. The beat of the chorus takes you back to the hip hop-heavy Beyoncé of “Lemonade,” but it’s special because it could simultaneously be a Nashville line dance song.

I have to highlight the best song on the album – and perhaps one of the top 10 Beyoncé songs of all time. “16 CARRIAGES” depicts the trials and tribulations of sailing glory at the age of 15 and the responsibilities she has shouldered since then. Aside from the storyline, the singing is simply extraordinary, and the background instrumental could be its own song; It's just a complete package of Queen Bey's beauty.

What can't be overlooked are the iconic elements, including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and Post Malone. All the features add to Beyoncé's brilliance while fulfilling the very purpose of “COWBOY CARTER”: to make artists feel welcome across all genres. Beyoncé channels her varied discography to create songs that not only fit these artists, but also her style.

Overall, “COWBOY CARTER” is proof that there’s nothing Beyoncé can’t do. Each song is unique, complex and defies every stereotype of country music. As someone who isn't a huge country fan, I'm now much more open to venturing into the genre.

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @jillian_moore7

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @taylorhancock23