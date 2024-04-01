Day 3 of Team Box Office Collection: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer Grosses Rs 62.5 Crore Worldwide; books 3rd highest opening weekend of 2024 | Bollywood News





After a strong opening at the box office, the film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, soared this weekend. According to the makers, Crew raked in Rs 11.45 crore on Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 32.7 crore. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 62.53 crore gross. According to a statement from the makers, Crew earned Rs 10.28 crore India net and Rs 20.07 crore gross worldwide on its first day, Friday, cementing its position as the highest-grossing opening day for any female-led Indian film. female. On the second day, the film earned Rs 10.87 crore nett in India and Rs 21.06 crore gross worldwide. As of Sunday, the film has collected Rs 11.45 crore nett in India and Rs 21.40 crore gross worldwide. This also makes him one of the top earners of 2024 when it comes to opening weekends, behind Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan. The film recorded a Hindi viewership of 29.93 per cent on Sunday, with evening shows achieving a peak viewership of 41.57 per cent. Even though Crew enjoyed success at the box office, taking advantage of the long weekend, the film has yet to face Monday's crucial test. Crew did not clash with any Hindi film during its release, but it shared the release date with the Hollywood film Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire and was released a day after Prithviraj Sukumarans Aadujeevitham. The Prithviraj film has earned Rs 30.10 crore till date in India, while Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has collected Rs 38.21 crore. This film holds special significance for Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose last theatrical release, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed to do well at the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha earned Rs 26.6 crore within three days of its release, significantly behind Crew's current collection. Crew, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars.. Part of the review reads: The writers keep everything snappy and snappy and, in places, sitcom-y, not giving us the chance to linger on the frequent contrivances and convenient loops through which the characters are forced to jump. The delicate moments that give the film an emotional core are not overdone. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

