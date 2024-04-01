Entertainment
Here's why some Bollywood stars prefer renting apartments in Mumbai rather than buying them
Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington recently rented an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area from film producer Karan Johar for a monthly rent of 9 lakh for three years.
Apart from Khan, many actors have rented apartments, such as Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, among others. There have also been cases where Bollywood actors have invested in real estate purely for the purpose of renting out their properties.
According to the leave and license agreement shared by Zapkey, Imran Khan rented a three-storey apartment located in Clefepete on Carter Road, Bandra, on rent from Karan Johar. The agreement was registered on March 20, 2024 and a security deposit of 27 lakh on the case.
Why do Bollywood actors rent instead of buying an apartment?
A few players, who may be able to afford a house, may nevertheless prefer to rent due to specific individual choices, such as a sea-facing view at a particular location. It may also be because the apartment of their choice is not available for sale.
The best option is therefore to rent. Another reason is income instability, which means they may not want to commit to a large outlay on a purchase. So they prefer to spend a large amount on rent rather than buying an apartment, said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey.
According to Ritesh Mehta, senior director and head West and North of residential services and development initiatives at JLL, several Bollywood celebrities prefer high-end sea-facing apartments which may not be readily available for sale in the location of their choice.
They prefer to rent the apartment first, but continue to look for the right solution. Once they find the apartment they want, they end up buying it. There have also been cases where newcomers first decide to rent a house because they may not be able to afford an apartment at the start of their career. Also, their income is not regular and they may not prefer to engage in regular EMIs. That said, there are actors who buy apartments solely to rent them with rental income, he explained.
Bollywood actors who have rented apartments
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently purchased a property for 7.5 crore in Pune and I rented it immediately for 3.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey had shown.
Read also: Tiger Shroff buys property in Pune for 7.5 million; immediately rents it for 3.5 million per month
In 2023, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor had rented a residential unit located in Trump Towers in Pune for a monthly rent of around 4 lakh for three years, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. The tenant, Duro Shocks Pvt. Ltd had paid a refundable security deposit of 24 lakh as part of the deal.
Last year, Salman Khan had rented an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for a monthly rent of 1.5 lakh per month for three years. The tenant had paid a deposit of 4.5 million.
Read also: Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's former house, which is worth 7 cr: report
In 2021, Amitabh Bachchan rented a duplex to Kriti Sanon for 10 lakh per month for which the actress had paid 60 lakh as deposit. Shahid Kapoor had also rented out his sea-facing house in Juhu in Mumbai to Kartik Aaryan for 7.5 lakh per month.
Read also: Amitabh Bachchan rents his duplex to Kriti Sanon for 10 lakh per month the actress pays 60 lakh in deposit
Real estate brokers point out that while several established Bollywood stars own posh properties in upscale areas of Mumbai, several emerging actors who come to work in Mumbai are not rushing to buy property. They first rent properties.
Read also: Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene rent a new house in Worli in Mumbai for 12.5 lakh per month. See photos, videos
In 2022, actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene had rented a new house in Mumbai. The house was in a high-rise building in the posh Mumbai locality of Worli.
Read also: Meet Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing home, with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as neighbors
In another February 2023 deal, actress Aditi Rao Hydari had rented an apartment to actress Malaika Arora for a monthly rent of 2.31 lakh and a surety bond of 20 lakh for three years, according to Zapkey.com
In 2021, Bollywood actor Kajol had rented an apartment in Mumbai for two years. 90,000 per month. The 771 sq ft apartment was located in the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, according to documents.
In August 2021, Saif Ali Khan had rented out his apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai, for 3.5 lakh per month.
Read also: Kartik Aaryan rents Juhu apartment to Shahid Kapoor
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/real-estate/heres-why-some-bollywood-stars-prefer-renting-apartments-in-mumbai-rather-than-buying-them-101711959973303.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China and the shared destiny of humanity
- Turkish opposition party deals Erdogan a blow in local elections
- Here's why some Bollywood stars prefer renting apartments in Mumbai rather than buying them
- Michigan State's hockey season ends with a loss to UM in NCAA Tourney
- Some cancer patients find it difficult to tell their family and friends.
- Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's sentence suspended in the Toshkhana case
- Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at PM Narendra Modi, says whatever he does is not good for the nation
- Day 3 of Team Box Office Collection: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer Grosses Rs 62.5 Crore Worldwide; books 3rd highest opening weekend of 2024 | Bollywood News
- How to Stay Ahead in 2024: A Guide to Men's Summer Fashion Trends
- Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER sparks comments from country fans, BeyHive
- No. 36 men's tennis falls to No. 10 Texas A&M, 5-2 – LSU
- Palace response when Jokowi and a number of ministers were mentioned during the MP's hearing