Here's why some Bollywood stars prefer renting apartments in Mumbai rather than buying them

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington recently rented an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area from film producer Karan Johar for a monthly rent of 9 lakh for three years. Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington recently rented an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area from film producer Karan Johar for a monthly rent of 9 lakh for three years. (IANS)

Apart from Khan, many actors have rented apartments, such as Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, among others. There have also been cases where Bollywood actors have invested in real estate purely for the purpose of renting out their properties.

According to the leave and license agreement shared by Zapkey, Imran Khan rented a three-storey apartment located in Clefepete on Carter Road, Bandra, on rent from Karan Johar. The agreement was registered on March 20, 2024 and a security deposit of 27 lakh on the case.

Why do Bollywood actors rent instead of buying an apartment?

A few players, who may be able to afford a house, may nevertheless prefer to rent due to specific individual choices, such as a sea-facing view at a particular location. It may also be because the apartment of their choice is not available for sale.

The best option is therefore to rent. Another reason is income instability, which means they may not want to commit to a large outlay on a purchase. So they prefer to spend a large amount on rent rather than buying an apartment, said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey.

According to Ritesh Mehta, senior director and head West and North of residential services and development initiatives at JLL, several Bollywood celebrities prefer high-end sea-facing apartments which may not be readily available for sale in the location of their choice.

They prefer to rent the apartment first, but continue to look for the right solution. Once they find the apartment they want, they end up buying it. There have also been cases where newcomers first decide to rent a house because they may not be able to afford an apartment at the start of their career. Also, their income is not regular and they may not prefer to engage in regular EMIs. That said, there are actors who buy apartments solely to rent them with rental income, he explained.

Bollywood actors who have rented apartments

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently purchased a property for 7.5 crore in Pune and I rented it immediately for 3.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey had shown.

In 2023, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor had rented a residential unit located in Trump Towers in Pune for a monthly rent of around 4 lakh for three years, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. The tenant, Duro Shocks Pvt. Ltd had paid a refundable security deposit of 24 lakh as part of the deal.

Last year, Salman Khan had rented an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for a monthly rent of 1.5 lakh per month for three years. The tenant had paid a deposit of 4.5 million.

In 2021, Amitabh Bachchan rented a duplex to Kriti Sanon for 10 lakh per month for which the actress had paid 60 lakh as deposit. Shahid Kapoor had also rented out his sea-facing house in Juhu in Mumbai to Kartik Aaryan for 7.5 lakh per month.

Real estate brokers point out that while several established Bollywood stars own posh properties in upscale areas of Mumbai, several emerging actors who come to work in Mumbai are not rushing to buy property. They first rent properties.

In 2022, actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene had rented a new house in Mumbai. The house was in a high-rise building in the posh Mumbai locality of Worli.

In another February 2023 deal, actress Aditi Rao Hydari had rented an apartment to actress Malaika Arora for a monthly rent of 2.31 lakh and a surety bond of 20 lakh for three years, according to Zapkey.com

In 2021, Bollywood actor Kajol had rented an apartment in Mumbai for two years. 90,000 per month. The 771 sq ft apartment was located in the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, according to documents.

In August 2021, Saif Ali Khan had rented out his apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai, for 3.5 lakh per month.

