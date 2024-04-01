Rebel Wilson tried Ozempic and insists 'these drugs can be good' | Entertainment

Rebel Wilson tried Ozempic for weight loss and thinks 'these drugs can be good'.
The 44-year-old actress lost 77 pounds during her “Year of Health” in 2020, and although she recently admitted to gaining 30 pounds due to stress, she confirmed that she briefly received the weight loss injection that dominates the market and has been used by celebrities including Sharon Osbourne and Chelsea Handler.
In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times newspaper, Rebel said: “Someone like me could have a never-ending appetite for sweets, so I think these drugs can be good.”
The 'Bridesmaids' actress – who gave birth to daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022 – says most people in her life didn't want her to lose weight because they told her that she would no longer find work as she had been brought into the world. in the “big funny character” box after playing Fat Amy in “Pitch Perfect”.
She said: “Basically, no one except my mother wanted me to lose weight.
“People thought I was going to lose my place in my career by playing the big funny character, and they wanted me to continue that way.”
Rebel had to lose weight to undergo IVF treatment, which is why she decided to lose weight.
Although she says medications like Ozempic can be good, the “Senior Year” star implored young women not to “obsess” about their appearance and to accept their appearance, no matter their size.
She added: “I believe young women shouldn't be obsessed with looking like Victoria's Secret models – they should just look like themselves.
“I know my relationship with food is complicated.”
Rebel recently admitted that “stress” made her lose focus on the “lifestyle” she had previously adopted.
Sharing a brief clip of herself sitting in a hot tub, she wrote on Instagram: “Working really hard has meant that from all the stress I have gained 14kg (30lbs)! This makes me feel bad in my skin, it wasn't supposed to be, but it is.
“I'm really proud of the work I've done on new films and my memoir, it's been A LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle.
“Anyone else experiencing the same thing?”
The actress previously admitted that she and fiancée Ramona Agruma both gained weight while adjusting to their new mom schedule.
She told MailOnline: I gained weight once I had my baby because although I didn't give birth to him and didn't need to lose weight, I had just gained weight. weight due to lack of sleep and change in my lifestyle.
For example, now I can't go to the gym as often as before. I just don't practice as much, which has slowed me down.
Ramona also gained weight once we had her daughter, but she lost it very quickly. I'm a little jealous because I haven't been able to lose weight that quickly.
