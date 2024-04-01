Top 5 highest grossing Bollywood blockbusters in the first quarter





Prosperous start for Hindi cinema in Q1 2024 What is the story The first quarter of 2024 has been a prosperous period for the Hindi film industry, showcasing a wide range of genres.



Audiences were treated to various cinematic experiences including Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry ChristmasHrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial drama Fighter, and Kunal Kemmu's first film, Madgaon Express.



Here is a curated list of the 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films in the first quarter. 'Fighter' The first big success of 2024 was that of Siddharth Anand. Fighterfeaturing a star cast including Anil Kapoor, Roshan and Padukone.



Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed an impressive 337.20cr worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the first quarter.



The film, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Anand's Marflix Pictures, marked the inaugural entry in a planned aerial action series. 'Shaitaan' Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural thriller Satan took the box office by storm, amassing a staggering worldwide gross of 194.57cr.



Released on March 8, the film continues to maintain its strong theatrical presence, posing a significant challenge to more recent releases.



Even on his 24th day (Sunday), he collected 1.9 cr.



This film, an official Hindi adaptation of the famous Gujarati film Vashis directed by Vikas Bahl. “I lived like this in my heart” Surprisingly, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy There's such confusion in my body became the third highest-grossing film with a worldwide collection of 133 crores.



The film addresses the theme of an unconventional love story between a human and a robot.



Kapoor plays Aaryan, a robotics engineer, while Sanon plays SIFRA, the robot. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is available for rental on Amazon Prime Video. “Article 370” Next on the list is that of Yami Gautam Dhar and Priya Mani. Section 370.



The film not only received rave reviews and significant political support, but it also became a box office success.



Set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the film tells the fascinating story of two women who played a pivotal role in this historic event in Indian history.



Produced by Aditya Dhar, the film has gathered a worldwide collection of 108.96cr. 'Crew' The comedy heist film Crewstarring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, debuted last Friday and is quickly climbing the ranks to join the highest-grossing list.



With a worldwide collection of 41.13cr (at present), the film, directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, is notably inspired by the downfall of Vijay's Kingfisher Mallya.

