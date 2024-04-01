Entertainment
Upcoming Movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Aranmanai 4 and more | Bollywood
March 2024 saw the release of several films. As we enter the month of April, different film industries are preparing a series of films to be released this month. Fans are eagerly waiting for films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Family Star, Mr and Mrs Maahi, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting line-up of films that you can look forward to in April 2024. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar shot for Bade Miyan action scene Chote Miyan despite leg injury)
1) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Akshay Kumar, whose last few films did not do well at the box office, has pinned his hopes on this Ali Abbas Zafar film. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran (who will play the antagonist) in the action flick. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It also stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.
2) Maidan
In the upcoming film, actor Ajay Devgn dons the hat of a football coach. Boney Kapoor's Maidaan revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who made India proud through football. The trailer showed Ajay Devgn's character working hard to bring Indian football on the world map. In the trailer, he assembled a team of young men from the slums and trained them to succeed on a global scale. Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10.
3) Amar Singh Chamkila
The film, which will be released on Netflix, has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. Parineeti Chopra essays the role of Amarjot in the biopic on the life of murdered Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. She stars alongside Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the title role in the film. The film revolves around the life and times of Amar Singh Chamkila, a Punjabi singer popular in the 80s who was shot dead along with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.
4) Family Star
The romantic comedy stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film, backed by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual version (Telugu, Tamil and Hindi) is scheduled to hit theaters on April 5, 2024.
5) Mr. and Mrs. Mahi
The film stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside actor RajKummar Rao. Mr and Mrs Mahi, a sports drama, will release on April 19. Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram and announced the new release date. Along with the post, they wrote, “Two hearts chasing a dream and it's just perfect! The stage is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, which hits theaters on April 19, 2024.” The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and RajKummar after Roohi. It is directed by Sharan Sharma.
6) Aranmanai 4
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia stars in the Tamil horror comedy. The film is written and directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the Avni Cinemax banner. It features Sundar himself along with Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli. It is the fourth installment of the Aranmanai film series and the sequel to Aranmanai 3, released in 2021.
7) Make and make love
The upcoming film stars Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz. On its official Instagram, Applause Entertainment released the official teaser introducing the audience to the world of two couples, Vidya-Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana-Pratik Gandhi. The video provides insight into modern relationship dynamics with a perfect blend of romance, humor, and relatable storytelling. The four characters attempt to rekindle the passion and enthusiasm in their relationships. They go to the movies and on trips, striving to bring back marital happiness. Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her first feature film. The film will hit theaters on April 19 this year.
8) Loving sex and cheating 2
The makers of the upcoming drama film recently released an intriguing new animated poster giving a better insight into the aspects of love in the real world and the digital world. The film was produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, LSD 2 will hit the theaters on April 19.
9) The monkey man
Actor Dev Patel's debut film Monkey Man is inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman. Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and stars Dev as Kid, a man seeking revenge against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and who continue to systematically victimize the poor and powerless. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash, Makarand Deshpande and Sharlto Copley. It will be released in theaters on April 5.
10) Russ Avenue
The upcoming action thriller stars Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa. Helmed by director Karan L Butani, Ruslaan is slated to hit the theaters on April 26. Apart from Aayush, the film also stars actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.
JNU: Jahangir National University
Written and directed by Vinay Sharma, the film is set to hit the theaters on April 5. It stars Siddharth Bodke, Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey and Sonnalli Seygall. The is presented by Mahakaal Movies. It is produced by Pratima Datta.
