Bollywood dance classes and events for beginners





Unleash your inner Bollywood star with our fusion dance class! Are you ready to dive into the colorful and exciting world of Bollywood? Our exclusive dance class is here to take you on an unforgettable journey through the magical rhythms of India, blending the elegance of classical dance with the vibrant energy of contemporary movements! Why join us? Experience the fusion : Experience the perfect blend of traditional Indian classical dance and modern contemporary styles, making every step and movement unique and enchanting.

For everyone : Whether you're a beginner or an experienced dancer, our class is suitable for all levels with simple instructions and the promise of a fun time.

Master Instructors : Learn from the best! Our teachers are seasoned enthusiasts of classical and contemporary dance forms, ready to guide you every step of the way.

Feel the rhythm : Lose yourself in the captivating music of Bollywood, from timeless classics to current hits, and let yourself be carried away by the rhythm.

Community and fun: Join a dynamic community of dance enthusiasts. Our courses are not just about learning; it's about sharing joy, making friends, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Event details: Date : April 6

Time : 5 p.m.

Place : 536 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139

: 536 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139 Registration fees: $12, to be paid on site via Venmo No prior dance experience? No problem! Our course is designed to appeal to all levels, ensuring that everyone can follow along and have a great time. So, bring your energy, enthusiasm and love for Bollywood, and let's dance our way to happiness and health. the seats are limited Reserve your seat now and get ready to channel your inner Bollywood superstar! We can't wait to dance with you!

