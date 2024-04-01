Pocket FM seeks to create a new category of digital entertainment

We know that the connected consumer has certainly adopted binge-watching since the pandemic. If FM pocket is making headway, there will be a new category of streaming that we will be obsessed with: excessive listening to audio series.

I think we have stumbled upon a new category of entertainment, Pocket FM CEO Rohan Nayak said PYMNTS. We're just getting started and there's so much going on at once. And when you create a whole new category, you have to create everything from scratch. This means you need to define delivery mechanisms and content engines rather than conforming to what already exists. We find our own way.

This new category in which Nayak wants to create audio series and serialized audio fiction is different from podcasts. Founded in 2018, Pocket FM was built with the vision of redefining the over-the-top (OTT) audio space, of which podcasting is a subset. OTT simply means that the content is delivered directly to the user and includes music platforms like Spotify. Pocket FM is trying to own the OTT storytelling space, and has new funding and a unique payment model to support the effort.

On March 20, he secured $103 million in Series D funding, bringing its total capital raised to $196.5 million. Nayak said the company aims to use this new funding to make inroads into the US market, with plans to expand into Europe and Latin America later in 2024. Additionally, the funds will help expand the Pocket FM's exclusive content library, fostering a community for writers to present stories and develop generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

In its current version, the mobile app and corresponding website contain over 100,000 hours of content, including over 2,000 series and over 400,000 episodes in various genres and languages. Nayak says the company is on track to reach $150 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and a quarterly growth rate of 57%.

Pocket FM recorded more than 20 million transactions in 2023, with users spending an average of 115 minutes per day on the platform, equivalent to more than 75 billion minutes of streaming worldwide last year. The US market alone has around 10 million registered users.

From a consumer perspective, content is accessible via a mobile app or website. Most audio series are based on short episodes, some of which are free, but most must be unlocked by purchasing digital coins. Nayak said the company found the model worked better than subscriptions and allowed more user experimentation.

What worked really well for us was microtransactions, he said. Let's say you have an audio series of 100 episodes. So, as a user, you will get a few episodes for free every 24 hours, but if you want to consume or listen to more, you have to pay per episode, which is a lower barrier to entry. You only pay for what you consume. This was an inflection point in our journey, because with this model we went from literally zero revenue in 2022 in the US to our current ARR of $50 million.

Content comes from a community of 250,000 global creators. And while this often results in a lack of exposure for high-quality content to a small audience, Pocket FM has developed several bestsellers.

Saving Nora made $18 million with over 500 million streams. Her plot: Dumped by her fiancé. Black sheep of his family. Nora is shunned by everyone after she accidentally gets pregnant and leaves town.

Insta Millionaire, an Indian series, has had over a billion digital spins. Its Plot: A humble and gentle boy, Laxman aka Lucky, becomes a billionaire the very night his heart is broken by his girlfriend because he is poor.

This may seem too simple, but Nayak hinted that Pocket FM could extend the rights to these properties to other media platforms, including video streaming production deals.

It's no surprise that part of Pocket FM's funding is dedicated to the development of generative AI. Nayak says the application of AI in content creation marks a transformative change, improving the productivity and efficiency of creators. He expects AI to increase the efficiency of individual stories in several ways, including selecting the voices that best fit the narrative, which can significantly streamline the audio production process. This app has already facilitated the creation of over 2,500 audio series in just one month.

Beyond content generation, generative AI is also used to refine recommendation systems, ensuring that users receive content tailored to their preferences.

However, its application does not stop there; Pocket FM explores AI's ability to predict potential blockbusters, with the aim of identifying future hits from a plethora of productions. Nayak said this approach could redefine the metrics of success in entertainment, leveraging AI not only for creation and curation, but also for strategic forecasting.

For now, Pocket FM is ahead of all its potential competitors, especially in India, which is a huge market for the company. Nayak makes no secret of what he will do to maintain his position in the market.

For us, our priority is content, he said. We are obsessed with providing the best content to offer our listeners because that is the key point of differentiation. And since this is a new category, it's important for us to have the largest catalog of content of the highest quality. So we focus on content, expand the writing community, and through this we won't have to worry about competition.